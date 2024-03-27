Throughout the nation, schools will close for the total solar eclipse on April 8.

The closures come as many cities, particularly those in the path of totality, prepare to navigate unprecedented traffic as crowds flock. Many are also closing to offer families a chance to witness what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience together.

In Illinois, Southern Illinois Univeristy Carbondale, which is in the path of totality and will host a festival to celebrate the solar event, classes are canceled for the day.

"Classes on Eclipse Day (Monday, April 8) will be canceled, but the university will be open. Students will not be in class that day and are encouraged to participate in the exciting events and activities on campus," the school's website reads. "All offices will be open throughout the day but may close for a period during the afternoon so everyone can experience totality."

Other schools in the area, including Carbondale Elementary School District 95, Carbondale Community High School, Giant City Consolidated School District 130 and Unity Point Community Consolidated School District 140, will also close for the solar eclipse.

Alton Community Unit School District No. 11 in southern Illinois will have an early dismissal for the eclipse and Waterloo Community Unit School District No. 5 will close entirely.

Throughout the Midwest, several schools have reported aclosures or switches to e-learning for the rare celestial event. Those include many in Indiana and Ohio.

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School in Indiana said its decision to cancel in-person classes for the day came "after a great deal of consideration of all of the factors and uncertainties of the day."

"In lieu of coming to school that day, students will have asynchronous and/or synchronous assignments to be completed remotely, and those plans will be forthcoming," the school wrote on social media. "We encourage students and families to take the opportunity to experience the total solar eclipse together. We will have educational resources as well as eclipse glasses available for all students as we draw nearer to this occasion."

Indianapolis Public Schools also announced closures due to the event.

"Indianapolis Public Schools will be closed for this celestial event, but families are encouraged to safely view this rare phenomenon," the district announced.

Meanwhile, some cited safety concerns.

"The timing of it's totality will be just as students are dismissed from school," Speedway Schools wrote in an alert. "For safety reasons, all Speedway Schools will be closed on Monday, April 8th."

In Indiana, the following schools will be closed on April 8:

Avon Community schools (e-learning day)

Beech Grove Schools (e-learning day)

Bishop Chatard High School (Asynchronous eLearning Day)

Brebeuf High School (in-person classes closed)

Brownsburg Community Schools (teacher attendance day)

Cardinal Ritter High School (e-learning day)

Carmel Clay Schools (spring break)

Cathedral High School (special eclipse day schedule)

Center Grove Community Schools (waiver day)

Clark-Pleasant Community Schools (e-learning day)

Danville Community Schools (e-learning day)

Decatur Township (e-leaning day)

Eastern Hancock Schools (no school)

Franklin Township Community Schools (no school)

Greenfield-Central Community Schools (e-learning day)

Guerin Catholic High School (spring break)

Hamilton Heights schools (spring break)

Hamilton Southeastern Schools (spring break)

Heritage Christian High School (professional learning day)

Indianapolis Public Schools (closed)

Jennings County Schools (e-learning day)

Lawrence Township (no school)

Lebanon Community Schools (professional development)

Martinsville Schools (e-learning day)

Mill Creek Community Schools (professional development)

Mooresville Schools (e-learning day)

Mt. Vernon Community Schools (e-learning day)

Muncie Community Schools (no school)

Noblesville Schools (spring break)

Park Tudor School (no school)

Perry Township (e-learning day)

Pike Township (no school)

Plainfield Community Schools (teacher in-service)

Roncalli High School (free day)

Scecina Memorial High School (e-learning day)

Southern Hancock County Schools (no school)

Speedway Schools (no school)

Warren Township (e-learning day)

Washington Township (e-learning day)

Wayne Township (no school)

Westfield Washington schools (e-learning day)

Zionsville Community Schools (no school)

(NOTE: This list will continue to be updated as schools announce closures)