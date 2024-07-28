Shootout, magnifying glass required in epic women's archery final between South Korea, China

South Korea has put together one of the most dominant streaks in Olympic history in the women’s archery team competition, but their quest for yet another gold medal came down to a shootout and a magnifying glass.

No, we aren’t kidding.

The Korean squad faced China in the final for the team gold medal, aiming for their 10th consecutive victory in the 10th edition of the competition, which began in Seoul during the 1988 Olympics.

The teams tied the first four sets at two apiece, and the gold medal ultimately came down to a three-arrow shootout, with each member of the team firing a shot.

China scored 27 on their shots, and South Korea ultimately scored 29 to win the gold medal, but it took a judge looking at two of the arrows with a magnifying glass to make a final scoring determination in the incredible event.

the gold medal archery match came down to a one-arrow shoot-off AND THEN it came down to an arrow so close to the border between a 9 and a 10 that someone had to come out and look at it with a magnifying glass. unreal drama pic.twitter.com/vzc7Pbal8D — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) July 28, 2024

The result gave Jeon Hun-young, Lim Shi-hyeon and Nam Su-hyeon gold medals, and gave South Korea their 10th straight triumph in the event.

The bronze medal match saw Mexico take down Netherlands by a 6-2 margin to capture the medal on Sunday in Paris.

The men’s team competition will conclude on Monday in Paris, with the team final set for just after 10 a.m. Central time.