The 2024 Olympics schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7 will see a variety of exciting Games including men's volleyball, artistic swimming, women's basketball, skateboarding, wrestling and more.
It's also a big day for Track and Field events, with Team USA competing for medals in the 400m and steeplechase -- and Noah Lyles is back for the 200m semis.
LIVE BLOG: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m
Several locals are competing Wednesday too, including Chicago native Joe Rau, in the “Repechages” tournament for wrestling.
Here are the big Games to keep and eye on Wednesday, and when and how to watch them. A full Olympics TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7 can be found here.
Track and Field
Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more
|3:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Heats: Men's 800m & more
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more 🏅
|11:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Finals: Men's 400m & more 🏅
|11:45 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Skateboarding
Coverage begins at 6:05 a.m. on USA
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's Park: Preliminary Round
|5:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Park: Preliminary Round
|6:05 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Park: Final
|10:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Wrestling
Live coverage starts on USA at 10 a.m.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Mat A: Greco-Roman 67kg Eliminations
|4:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Mat B: Women's Freestyle 53kg Eliminations
|4:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations
|4:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|GR 67kg, 87kg & W Freestyle 53kg Eliminations
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Finals: M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & more 🏅
|11:15 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & more 🏅
|4:15 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Artistic Swimming
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|12:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final) 🏅
Basketball
Live coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. on USA
Led by two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, the seven-time defending champion U.S. extended its impressive Olympic winning streak to 58 games Sunday. The U.S. women will take on Nigeria in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. CEST/3:30 p.m. EDT at Bercy Arena.
Nigeria is the first African country to make the men’s or women’s elimination round at the Olympics.
The winner of that game advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Serbia’s quarterfinal matchup against Australia.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's Quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. USA
|2:15 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Volleyball
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's semifinal: Poland vs. USA
|5:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock