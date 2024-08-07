2024 Paris Olympics

Olympics schedule Wednesday: Track and Field, artistic swimming, wrestling and more

The Olympics schedule for Wednesday includes Team USA competing for medals in the 400m and steeplechase -- and Noah Lyles is back for the 200m semis

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

The 2024 Olympics schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7 will see a variety of exciting Games including men's volleyball, artistic swimming, women's basketball, skateboarding, wrestling and more.

It's also a big day for Track and Field events, with Team USA competing for medals in the 400m and steeplechase -- and Noah Lyles is back for the 200m semis.

LIVE BLOG: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m

Several locals are competing Wednesday too, including Chicago native Joe Rau, in the “Repechages” tournament for wrestling.

Here are the big Games to keep and eye on Wednesday, and when and how to watch them. A full Olympics TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7 can be found here.

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more3:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Heats: Men's 800m & more2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more 🏅11:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Finals: Men's 400m & more 🏅11:45 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Skateboarding

Coverage begins at 6:05 a.m. on USA

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's Park: Preliminary Round5:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Park: Preliminary Round6:05 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Park: Final10:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Wrestling

Live coverage starts on USA at 10 a.m.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Mat A: Greco-Roman 67kg Eliminations4:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Mat B: Women's Freestyle 53kg Eliminations4:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations4:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
GR 67kg, 87kg & W Freestyle 53kg Eliminations10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Finals: M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & more 🏅11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & more 🏅4:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Artistic Swimming

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
12:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final) 🏅

Basketball

Live coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. on USA

Led by two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, the seven-time defending champion U.S. extended its impressive Olympic winning streak to 58 games Sunday. The U.S. women will take on Nigeria in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. CEST/3:30 p.m. EDT at Bercy Arena.

Nigeria is the first African country to make the men’s or women’s elimination round at the Olympics.

The winner of that game advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Serbia’s quarterfinal matchup against Australia.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's Quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. USA2:15 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Volleyball

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's semifinal: Poland vs. USA5:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

