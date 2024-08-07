The 2024 Olympics schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7 will see a variety of exciting Games including men's volleyball, artistic swimming, women's basketball, skateboarding, wrestling and more.

It's also a big day for Track and Field events, with Team USA competing for medals in the 400m and steeplechase -- and Noah Lyles is back for the 200m semis.

LIVE BLOG: USA women's basketball faces Nigeria in knockout stage, US sprinters go for gold in 400m

Several locals are competing Wednesday too, including Chicago native Joe Rau, in the “Repechages” tournament for wrestling.

Here are the big Games to keep and eye on Wednesday, and when and how to watch them. A full Olympics TV schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7 can be found here.

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more 3:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Heats: Men's 800m & more 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more 🏅 11:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Finals: Men's 400m & more 🏅 11:45 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Skateboarding

Coverage begins at 6:05 a.m. on USA

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's Park: Preliminary Round 5:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Park: Preliminary Round 6:05 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Park: Final 10:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Wrestling

Live coverage starts on USA at 10 a.m.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Mat A: Greco-Roman 67kg Eliminations 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Mat B: Women's Freestyle 53kg Eliminations 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock GR 67kg, 87kg & W Freestyle 53kg Eliminations 10:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Finals: M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & more 🏅 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Finals: Greco-Roman 77kg, 97kg & more 🏅 4:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Artistic Swimming

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH 12:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final) 🏅

Basketball

Live coverage begins at 2:15 p.m. on USA

Led by two-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson, the seven-time defending champion U.S. extended its impressive Olympic winning streak to 58 games Sunday. The U.S. women will take on Nigeria in the quarterfinals at 9:30 p.m. CEST/3:30 p.m. EDT at Bercy Arena.

Nigeria is the first African country to make the men’s or women’s elimination round at the Olympics.

The winner of that game advances to the semifinals to face the winner of Serbia’s quarterfinal matchup against Australia.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's Quarterfinal: Nigeria vs. USA 2:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Volleyball