2024 Paris Olympics coming to NBC 5, Telemundo Chicago starting this week

NBC 5 Chicago, Telemundo Chicago and NBCU Local Chicago digital properties will be the local destination for comprehensive, round-the-clock coverage of the highly-anticipated 2024 Paris Olympic Games beginning Friday, July 26.

Featuring over 500+ hours of combined linear event coverage on NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago, extensive 24/7 digital coverage on the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel & station websites/apps/social portals, comprehensive, locally-focused Olympics coverage on every edition of NBC 5 Chicago News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago, a daily primetime lead-in Olympics highlights/lifestyle/entertainment program, along with Chicago’s ONLY, dedicated, on-site local TV reporter in Paris, NBCUniversal Local Chicago will truly have it all for viewers from the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26 through the close of the XXXIII Olympiad on August 11.

“As the exclusive, local home of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, we are honored with the opportunity to showcase this incredible, global spectacle to our local viewing audience on multiple platforms,” said Kevin Cross,President/General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. “The Olympic Games are a unifying force for billions across the globe and we look forward to delivering the events and local stories that will bring all of us here in Chicago together as one.”

Please note the following details surrounding NBCU Local Chicago’s comprehensive, multiplatform coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games beginning this Friday, July 26:

ALEX MARAGOS – “ALEX IN PARIS”

NBC 5 Chicago News anchor/reporter Alex Maragos will be the only local television journalist in Paris providing viewers with the latest Olympic updates and breaking news LIVE on the station’s 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM CT newscasts. In addition, Maragos will deliver numerous on-site interviews and feature stories on local athletes, interviews with local fans attending the Games, the “sights and sounds” of Paris and much more on morning/midday/afternoon editions of NBC 5 Chicago News. Viewers can also follow Maragos for additional “Alex in Paris” content on social media via Instagram (@alexmaragosnbc), Facebook (AlexMaragosNBC5) and X (@AlexMaragosNBC).

NBC 5 CHICAGO NEWS / NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO CHICAGO

On every edition of NBC 5 News & Noticiero Telemundo Chicago,viewers will be provided with up-to-the-minute Olympic highlights, local athlete interviews & profiles, sights & sounds of celebratory activities surrounding the Games and more. In addition to covering the top local/national news stories of the day, a complete wrap-up of the day’s events in Paris, along with a preview of the upcoming day, will be featured on the 10pm editions of both newscasts daily.

OLYMPIC ZONE

Leading into its primetime Olympic coverage Monday-Saturday at 6:30 PM (featuring host Allison Rosati), NBC 5 Chicago and the NBC 5 Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel will carry Olympic Zone, a half-hour, magazine-style Olympics highlights, lifestyle & entertainment program that will also include locally-focused segments of interest. NOTE: Rosati will also host a special “preview” edition of Olympic Zone on Thursday, July 25 at 4:30 PM.

HOMETOWN HOPEFULS: ROAD TO PARIS

As the “local athlete destination” showcasing the Chicago area’s finest Olympic athletes, Alex Maragos profiled seven local Olympic standouts for special segments entitled Hometown Hopefuls: Road to Paris. Beginning tonight (Mon, July 22) through Thursday, July 25, the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel will deliver Hometown Hopefuls segments nightly to viewers from 6:30-7:30 PM. The featured local athletes include:

Kennedy Blades (Broadview – Wrestling)

(Broadview – Wrestling) Tori Franklin (Evanston – Triple Jump)

(Evanston – Triple Jump) Evita Griskenas (Orland Park – Rhythmic Gymnastics)

(Orland Park – Rhythmic Gymnastics) Paul Juda (Deerfield – Gymnastics)

(Deerfield – Gymnastics) Ryan Murphy (Palos Heights – Swimming)

(Palos Heights – Swimming) Maggie Shea (Wilmette – 49erFX Sailing)

(Wilmette – 49erFX Sailing) Felicia Stancill (Lake Villa – BMX Racing)

NBC 5 CHICAGO NEWS LIVE STREAMING CHANNEL TO DELIVER “EXCLUSIVE” LIVE TELECASTS THROUGHOUT THE OLYMPICS

Due to its airing of live Olympic events coverage, the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel will be the exclusive destination for NBC 5 News weekday editions at 11:00 AM & 4:00 PM and weekends at 7:00 AM. In addition, the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel will deliver an additional, exclusive edition of NBC 5 News weeknights at 9:00 PM.

NBCU LOCAL CHICAGO DIGITAL PROPERTIES TO DELIVER MASSIVE OLYMPICS

NBCU Local Chicago’s digital properties (websites/apps/social media) are set to provide viewers with its most comprehensive coverage of any single Olympic Games to date. In addition to its extensive live coverage on the NBC 5 Chicago News live streaming channel, viewers can look forward to the following exclusive content:

Available for viewing now:

Detailed schedule on when local athletes will be competing in Paris

“Local Athletes to Watch” guide

Detailed explainers on every sport and how they compete, including new ones like Breaking (breakdancing), Kayaking and Women’s Boxing

“Hometown Hopefuls”: insider access to the biggest local athletes

Viewer guides on how to watch every major event at the Olympic Games

Explainer on Rules

“How to Watch” guides, athlete profiles and much more

Beginning Friday, July 26:

Real-time coverage of all major events and athletes, with special emphasis on local athletes

Extensive coverage of trending moments from the Games

Video highlights of each day’s most talked about and impactful moments

Explainers answering all the big questions associated with the Olympic Games

Live, interactive “How to Watch” schedule

Up-to-the-minute Medal counts

Live daily blog delivering topline updates and the latest breaking Olympics news

NBCU Local Chicago’s vast digital content can be found via the following viewing options:

NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel – NBC Chicago News

(NOTE: The NBC Chicago News 24/7 live streaming channel is also available for viewing on Peacock, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo Play, Google Play, Freevee, TCLtv+ and Local Now)

From a social media standpoint, NBCU Local Chicago will deliver 24/7 Paris Olympics content via X (Twitter)(@nbcchicago) & @TelemundoCHI),TikTok (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago44), Facebook (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago) and Instagram (@nbcchicago & @telemundochicago).

The below information details 2024 Paris Olympic Games competitive event coverage specifics airing on NBC 5 Chicago & Telemundo Chicago:

OPENING CEREMONY / CEREMONIA de APERTURA

NBC 5 Chicago will present LIVE coverage of the Opening Ceremony on Friday, July 26, beginning at 11:00 AM CT with a one-hour Paris Olympics preview show (Opening Ceremony coverage begins at 12 NOON CT). Telemundo Chicago will also present Ceremonia de Apertura coverage beginning at 12 NOON. Primetime coverage on NBC 5 gets underway at 6:30 PM. This Olympiad’s Opening Ceremony will be one for the ages as organizers have turned one of the world’s most famous waterways, the River Seine, into the world’s biggest theatrical stage with a flotilla of nearly 100 boats carrying the athletes past hundreds of thousands of spectators. Note the below details:

Opening Ceremony coverage will be hosted by NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico, who will be joined by Emmy Award-winning talk show host & Grammy Award-winning artist Kelly Clarkson and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback & two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning. Coverage will also feature TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on a bridge along the route and NBC Sports’ Maria Taylor with updates on the Team USA boat. Opening Ceremony reporters include Melissa Stark and Andrea Joyce, who will report from the red carpet.

Directed by award-winning director Thomas Jolly, the Opening Ceremony will be taken outside the confines of a traditional stadium on the River Seine and feature celebrations, the lighting of the Olympic cauldron, and more.

NBC 5 CHICAGO -- DAYTIME COVERAGE (weekdays 8am-5pm CT; weekends 5am-5pm CT)

With Paris seven hours ahead of Chicago’s Central Time zone, the daytime takeover will feature the day’s most popular events LIVE on NBC 5 Chicago in the morning and afternoon. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games will have more programming hours on NBC 5 Chicago (and Telemundo Chicago) than any previous Olympics. NBC will provide Olympic fans with at least nine hours of live, daily daytime coverage of the Summer Games’ most exciting events, including live finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, track & field and more.

NBC 5 Chicago viewers can expect to see live coverage of the most exciting Olympic events, including the biggest stars, live finals, and medal events. Among the highlights include:

Simone Biles and Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team going for gold in the women’s team final on July 30. The women’s all-around final takes place on Aug. 1. Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, is joined on Team USA by reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist Suni Lee , Tokyo Olympic medalist Jordan Chiles , Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist Jade Carey and 2023 U.S. junior champion Hezly Rivera .

and Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team going for gold in the women’s team final on July 30. The women’s all-around final takes place on Aug. 1. Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist, is joined on Team USA by reigning Olympic all-around gold medalist , Tokyo Olympic medalist , Tokyo Olympic floor exercise gold medalist and 2023 U.S. junior champion . Katie Ledecky ,in her fourth Olympics appearance, looks to continue her dominance in the 1500 women’s free (final presented live on July 31 at approx. 2:00 PM CT), where she is undefeated in her professional career having won five world titles and Olympic gold in Tokyo.

,in her fourth Olympics appearance, looks to continue her dominance in the 1500 women’s free (final presented live on July 31 at approx. 2:00 PM CT), where she is undefeated in her professional career having won five world titles and Olympic gold in Tokyo. LeBron James , Stephen Curry , Kevin Durant and Team USA’s men’s basketball team opens play against Serbia - which is expected to feature three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic -on July 28 at 10:15 AM CT.

, , and Team USA’s men’s basketball team opens play against Serbia - which is expected to feature three-time NBA MVP -on July 28 at 10:15 AM CT. On the women’s side, Team USA – featuring A’ja Wilson , Breanna Stewart , Diana Turasi , and more – opens their search for an eighth-consecutive Olympic medal vs. Japan on July 29 (NOTE: Team USA women’s hoops match-ups will be carried live on USA Network & Peacock…in addition, the men’s basketball final will be presented live at 2:30 PM on Aug. 10 on NBC 5, with the women’s final taking place at 8:30 AM on Aug. 11).

, , , and more – opens their search for an eighth-consecutive Olympic medal vs. Japan on July 29 (NOTE: Team USA women’s hoops match-ups will be carried live on USA Network & Peacock…in addition, the men’s basketball final will be presented live at 2:30 PM on Aug. 10 on NBC 5, with the women’s final taking place at 8:30 AM on Aug. 11). Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles racing in the 100m. The women’s final will be presented live on Aug. 3 (approx. 2:00 PM) and the men’s final on Aug. 4 (approx. 2:50 PM).

and racing in the 100m. The women’s final will be presented live on Aug. 3 (approx. 2:00 PM) and the men’s final on Aug. 4 (approx. 2:50 PM). Beach volleyball, held in Champ-de-Mars park, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, begins with the qualifying rounds on July 27.

NBC 5 CHICAGO -- PRIMETIME COVERAGE (daily 7-10pm CT)

NBCUniversal is re-imagining its Olympic primetime coverage for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and renaming its signature show, Primetime in Paris, which will deliver enhanced storytelling and bring viewers closer to the Olympics than ever before every single night on NBC 5 Chicago.

Mike Tirico will host Primetime in Paris from Paris’ famed Trocadero, with the iconic Eiffel Tower and River Seine serving as the backdrop for NBCU’s Olympic primetime coverage. Global megastar Snoop Dogg will be a part of Primetime in Paris on most nights, joining Tirico with a report after his day of attending Olympic competitions, visiting with Olympic athletes and their friends and families and exploring the unique sights and sounds that only Paris has to offer.

Primetime in Paris will feature a main title sequence capturing the Magic of Paris, showcasing star athletes and evolving to highlight the day’s narrative. It will typically begin with a gold medal victory from competition that day, showcasing a life-changing global athletic achievement within the first ten minutes of the program.

Immediately following NBC 5 News at 10pm, NBC 5 Chicago will carry additional “late night” Olympic event coverage beginning at 10:35 PM. The late night coverage will put the spotlight on additional Olympic events that normally do not receive the same attention as other top-level events (i.e., surfing, skate boarding, cycling, 3x3 basketball, kayaking, sport climbing, etc.).

NBC 5 Chicago will also deliver live coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Closing Ceremony on Sunday, August 11 at 3:00 PM (re-air at 7:00p) featuring host Mike Tirico, who will be joined by Jimmy Fallon, Emmy Award-winning host of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,who will make his debut as an Olympics commentator ten years after his show launched during the second week of the 2014 Sochi Olympics. In addition, NBC Sports’ Olympic Winter Games figure skating commentators Terry Gannon, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Wier will also be on hand calling their fourth Closing Ceremony together.

TELEMUNDO CHICAGO TO DELIVER ITS MOST COMPREHENSIVE OYLMPICS COVERAGE TO DATE

Marking 20 years of Olympic coverage on Telemundo Chicago, the exclusive, local, Spanish-language home of the Olympic Games in the U.S., the network will present the most extensive Olympic coverage in Spanish-language media history with more programming hours than ever before.

For the first time ever, Telemundo Chicago will kick off Juegos Olímpicos París 2024 with live coverage of the Opening Ceremony on July 26 starting at 12 NOON CT.

Telemundo will be the Home of Fútbol Olímpico, the soccer destination to watch every match, every team, every goal from both men’s and women’s tournaments live en español starting two days before the Opening Ceremony on July 24 through August 11 across Telemundo, Peacock and Universo.

Telemundo Chicago will deliver at least six hours of daytime Juegos Olímpicos coverage and up to 12 hours of programming on soccer days. In addition, Telemundo will present a two-hour recap show highlighting the best Olympic stories of the day, every weeknight at 11:00 PM beginning Saturday, July 27 through Sunday, August 11.

For expanded details on Telemundo’s Juegos Olímpicos coverage, please visit the following link: TELEMUNDO ASSEMBLES LARGEST TALENT ROSTER IN NETWORK HISTORY FOR PARIS 2024