2024 Paris Olympic Schedule Day 2: Handball, Women's Soccer, Archery, Rugby

While the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics is still a day away, competition began early this week, kicking off with several soccer and rugby games -- including the Argentina vs, Morocco soccer match that created instant chaos.

Thursday, early games will continue, with matches in handball, archery, rugby and soccer, with the first game of the day -- Slovenia vs. Denmark in women's handball -- already underway.

The U.S. will see its first action starting at 8 a.m. CT with the men's rugby sevens. Team USA will face off against Uruguay.

At 2 p.m. CT, the U.S. Women's Soccer team will take on Zambia. The match will re-air at 8 p.m. CT.

Friday, the Paris Olympics officially kick off with a wildly ambitious waterborne Opening Ceremony.

The event is set to be the first Olympic Opening Ceremony held outside a stadium setting. About 10,500 athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along the route ending in front of the Trocadéro.

Here's what to know about the Olympics schedule for Thursday, July 25.

Paris Olympics Schedule for Thursday

When is the Opening Ceremony?

The Opening Ceremony for the 2024 Paris Olympics will begin at 1 p.m. CT Friday. Here's how to watch.

Some events began competition as early as July 24. The Games end with the Closing Ceremony on Aug. 11.

Shortly after, the Paralympics are scheduled to take place Aug. 28-Sept. 8.

Games taking place before the Opening Ceremony

When will the first medals be handed out?

The first medals are expected to be awarded on July 27 in sports like diving, swimming, skateboarding and more.

Where are the Olympics?

The Paris Olympics mark the first Games in a century in France’s capital.

There will be no shortage of iconic venues at the Paris Olympics.

The Eiffel Tower, nicknamed La Dame de Fer (The Iron Lady), will feature prominently Paris Games and the Paralympics.

Men’s and women’s beach volleyball will be played at the foot of the 330-meter (1,083-foot) monument. They will be watched by nearly 13,000 fans at the temporary Eiffel Tower Stadium on the nearby Champ de Mars, where Parisians and tourists like to have picnics on the grass or watch July 14 firework displays.

The Olympic and Paralympic medals in Paris are being embedded with pieces from a hexagonal chunk of iron taken from the tower.

Where to watch the Olympics

Here's a look at the complete TV and streaming schedule for the Olympics. Every event will stream live in real time on Peacock as well.

Who is competing in the 2024 Games?

While many are gearing up to watch the world sporting event, athletes are preparing for their chance at Olympic glory.

Team USA is stacked with major star power and a number of Chicago-area and Illinois athletes ready to go for gold.

On this episode of Hometown Hopefuls, NBC Chicago's Alex Maragos talks with rhythmic gymnast Evita Griskenas. The suburban Chicago native shares the remarkable story of what sparked her journey to becoming an Olympian and so much more