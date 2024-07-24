2024 Paris Olympics
Live Updates

Live updates: France beats USMNT 3-0 in 2024 Olympics opener

It was the first of three group games for the U.S. in Paris.

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Olympic men's soccer features mostly U23 players, though three exceptions are permitted.
  • France used three second-half goals to win the Group A opener over the USMNT.
  • The Americans will next face New Zealand on Saturday.

The U.S. men's national team opened its journey at the Paris Olympics against France Wednesday, one of the nations expected to medal due to its deep squad.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Head coached by Marko Mitrovic, the U.S. is led by Walker Zimmerman, Tanner Tessman and Gianluca Busio while France boasts Alex Lacazette, Michael Olise and Desire Doue, among other young stars.

Les Bleus expectedly dominated the scoreboard after a slow first half, earning a commanding 3-0 win with the U.S. unable to offer enough resistance.

Here's how the game transpired at the Stade de Marseille:

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

2024 Paris Olympics
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us