2024 Olympics schedule Tuesday: 1500 meter battle, women's soccer and more

While gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris wrapped up on Monday, much is still in store for the final week of competition.
On Tuesday, a 1500 meter battle is set to unfold in track and field while sprinter Gabby Thomas will try to improve on her 200 meter bronze from Tokyo.
And that's not all.
Soccer, basketball and wresting will take place as well.
Below are major events happening on Tuesday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.
Track and Field
Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's 1500m Heats
|3:05 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's Hammer Throw Final 🏅
|12:57 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's Long Jump Final 🏅
|1:15 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's 400m Hurdles Semis
|1:07 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's 1500m Final 🏅
|1:50 p.m.
|Women's Steeplechase Final 🏅
|2:14 p.m.
|Women's 200m Final 🏅
|2:40 p.m.
Soccer
Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on USA.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's SF: USA vs. Germany
|11:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's SF: Brazil vs. Spain
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Basketball
Coverage begins at 4 a.m. on E!
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's QF: Germany vs. Greece
|4:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Serbia vs. Australia
|7:30 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: France vs. Canada
|11:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Brazil vs. USA
|2:30 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Wrestling
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's G-R 60kg Final:
Fumita (JPN) vs. Cao (CHN) 🏅
|11:15 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's G-R 130kg Final:
Lopez (CUB) vs. Acosta (CHI) 🏅
|Women's Free 68kg Final:
Elor (USA) vs. Zhumanazarova (KGZ) 🏅
Volleyball
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's QF: China vs. Turkiye
|2:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's QF: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic
|6:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's QF: USA vs. Poland
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's QF: Italy vs. Serbia
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Beach Volleyball
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Men's QF: Germany vs. Netherlands
|10:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Brazil vs. Sweden
|11:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: Australia vs. Switzerland
|2:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Men's QF: USA vs. Switzerland
|3:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
Water Polo
Stream using the link below.
|EVENT
|TIME (CT)
|HOW TO WATCH
|Women's QF: Canada vs. Spain
|7:00 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's QF: Netherlands vs. Italy
|8:35 a.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's QF: Australia vs. Greece
|12:00 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock
|Women's QF: Hungary vs. USA
|1:35 p.m.
|NBCOlympics.com, Peacock