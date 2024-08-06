2024 Paris Olympics

2024 Olympics schedule Tuesday: 1500 meter battle, women's soccer and more

A much anticipated 1500 meter battle is set to unfold in track and field while sprinter Gabby Thomas will try to improve on her 200m bronze from Tokyo during Day 11 at the Paris Olympics

By NBC Chicago Staff and The Associated Press

While gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris wrapped up on Monday, much is still in store for the final week of competition.

On Tuesday, a 1500 meter battle is set to unfold in track and field while sprinter Gabby Thomas will try to improve on her 200 meter bronze from Tokyo.

And that's not all.

Soccer, basketball and wresting will take place as well.

Below are major events happening on Tuesday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's 1500m Heats3:05 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's Hammer Throw Final 🏅12:57 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's Long Jump Final 🏅1:15 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's 400m Hurdles Semis1:07 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's 1500m Final 🏅1:50 p.m.
Women's Steeplechase Final 🏅2:14 p.m.
Women's 200m Final 🏅2:40 p.m.

Soccer

Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on USA.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's SF: USA vs. Germany11:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's SF: Brazil vs. Spain2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Basketball

Tuesday is packed with thrilling events for Chicago athletes at the Paris Olympics. Kent Farrington competes in the individual equestrian final, the women’s volleyball team faces Poland, the women’s soccer team battles Germany in the semifinals, and Anthony Davis leads men’s basketball after a 12-year Olympic hiatus.

Coverage begins at 4 a.m. on E!

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's QF: Germany vs. Greece4:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Serbia vs. Australia7:30 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: France vs. Canada11:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Brazil vs. USA2:30 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Wrestling

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's G-R 60kg Final:
Fumita (JPN) vs. Cao (CHN) 🏅		11:15 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's G-R 130kg Final:
Lopez (CUB) vs. Acosta (CHI) 🏅
Women's Free 68kg Final:
Elor (USA) vs. Zhumanazarova (KGZ) 🏅

Volleyball

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's QF: China vs. Turkiye2:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's QF: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic6:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's QF: USA vs. Poland10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's QF: Italy vs. Serbia2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Beach Volleyball

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Men's QF: Germany vs. Netherlands10:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Brazil vs. Sweden11:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: Australia vs. Switzerland2:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Men's QF: USA vs. Switzerland3:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

Water Polo

Stream using the link below.

EVENTTIME (CT)HOW TO WATCH
Women's QF: Canada vs. Spain7:00 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's QF: Netherlands vs. Italy8:35 a.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's QF: Australia vs. Greece12:00 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock
Women's QF: Hungary vs. USA1:35 p.m.NBCOlympics.comPeacock

