2024 Olympics schedule Tuesday: 1500 meter battle, women's soccer and more

While gymnastics at the 2024 Olympics in Paris wrapped up on Monday, much is still in store for the final week of competition.

On Tuesday, a 1500 meter battle is set to unfold in track and field while sprinter Gabby Thomas will try to improve on her 200 meter bronze from Tokyo.

And that's not all.

Soccer, basketball and wresting will take place as well.

Below are major events happening on Tuesday, and how to watch on TV and on streaming.

Track and Field

Coverage begins at 3 a.m. on USA.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's 1500m Heats 3:05 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's Hammer Throw Final 🏅 12:57 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's Long Jump Final 🏅 1:15 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's 400m Hurdles Semis 1:07 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's 1500m Final 🏅 1:50 p.m. Women's Steeplechase Final 🏅 2:14 p.m. Women's 200m Final 🏅 2:40 p.m.

Soccer

Coverage begins at 10:45 a.m. on USA.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's SF: USA vs. Germany 11:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's SF: Brazil vs. Spain 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Basketball

Tuesday is packed with thrilling events for Chicago athletes at the Paris Olympics. Kent Farrington competes in the individual equestrian final, the women’s volleyball team faces Poland, the women’s soccer team battles Germany in the semifinals, and Anthony Davis leads men’s basketball after a 12-year Olympic hiatus.

Coverage begins at 4 a.m. on E!

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's QF: Germany vs. Greece 4:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Serbia vs. Australia 7:30 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: France vs. Canada 11:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Brazil vs. USA 2:30 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Wrestling

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's G-R 60kg Final:

Fumita (JPN) vs. Cao (CHN) 🏅 11:15 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's G-R 130kg Final:

Lopez (CUB) vs. Acosta (CHI) 🏅 Women's Free 68kg Final:

Elor (USA) vs. Zhumanazarova (KGZ) 🏅

Volleyball

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Women's QF: China vs. Turkiye 2:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic 6:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: USA vs. Poland 10:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Women's QF: Italy vs. Serbia 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Beach Volleyball

Stream using the link below.

EVENT TIME (CT) HOW TO WATCH Men's QF: Germany vs. Netherlands 10:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Brazil vs. Sweden 11:00 a.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: Australia vs. Switzerland 2:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock Men's QF: USA vs. Switzerland 3:00 p.m. NBCOlympics.com, Peacock

Water Polo

Stream using the link below.