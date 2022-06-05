Woman Dies in Single-Vehicle Crash on Stevenson Expressway

Police say that a 20-year-old woman has died after a single-vehicle crash on the Stevenson Expressway on Sunday morning.

According to the Illinois State Police, the woman was driving a Nissan Altima southbound near Central Avenue at approximately 3:42 a.m. when the vehicle left the left side of the roadway.

The vehicle then flipped over, landing on its roof, according to authorities.

The woman who was driving the vehicle, identified as a Berwyn resident, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 24-year-old man who was riding in the car with her was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The roadway was closed for approximately three hours for crash cleanup and investigation, and reopened at approximately 8:30 a.m.

There has been no cause determined in the crash, and police are continuing to investigate.