Lance Lynn has come up in trade talks between the Chicago White Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The two sides have engaged in "serious talks," according to Nightengale. They've already exchanged names for a potential trade ahead of the MLB trade deadline, via the report.

Remember: Lynn is slated to pitch against the Cubs at home on Wednesday. Provided the talks are as serious as reported, be on the lookout for a possible scratch from the bump.

The Tampa Bay #Rays are engaged in serious talks with the Chicago #Whitesox for veteran starter Lance Lynn. The two sides have already exchanged names. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 26, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Lynn, 36, has had his name thrown around the rumor mill for some time. In a reload situation for the White Sox, Lynn's talents on the mound likely wouldn't last in their plan. Hence, he makes for a trade candidate moving forward.

A superb rental option, Lynn has one more season on his contract after the end of the 2023 season. He has a team-friendly contract, possessing a club option for the 2024 season. The price is steep for next season, set at $18 million.

One interesting caveat to Lynn's contract: he can veto a trade from 10 teams in MLB. The teams he can block are the Mariners, Padres, Giants, Dodgers, Angels, Cardinals, Blue Jays, Mets, Yankees, and the team showing extensive interest -- the Tampa Bay Rays.

According to a report from MLBtraderumors.com, the Sox have already broached the subject of waiving his protection. The Tampa Bay Rays currently hold the second-place spot in the AL East with a 62-42 record. They have a five-game lead in the AL Wild Card race, holding the first-place spot over the Houston Astros.

Lynn hasn't performed his best this season. Through 20 starts, he holds a 6.18 ERA, allowing the most total earned runs (78) and home runs (28) of any arm in the league.

Though, he's shown elite flashes. Including, a franchise-record 16-strikeout game against the Seattle Mariners in June and an 11-strikeout, scoreless 7-inning showing against the Toronto Blue Jays in July.

Should a team add his services, they would be getting a backend starter with 27 games of postseason experience under his pitching belt. His overall velocity is down, but his placement has evidence of superiority.

The White Sox are looking to get expiring contracts off the books, Lynn included. Any feasible return for his services to improve the farm would be tremendous support.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.