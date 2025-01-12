When is Trump's inauguration? Here's when the new president will take office

We are just over a week away from a new president occupying the Oval Office, as President-elect Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day draws near.

Trump, who defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 general election, was certified as the winner of that election during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, and will return to the White House as only the second president to serve non-consecutive terms in office.

So when does Trump return to the White House, and what will go into his inauguration? Here’s what to know.

When is Inauguration Day?

Under provisions of the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the new president officially takes office at precisely noon on Jan. 20.

The only exception to that is if Jan. 20 falls on a Sunday, and in those cases, the inauguration is moved to the following day.

Originally, the new president would take office on March 4.

What goes into Inauguration Day?

The outgoing president typically accompanies the president-elect to the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. Traditionally, the outgoing president will leave a note in the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office that is addressed to his successor.

Typically, the president-elect and the vice president-elect take their oaths of office during a ceremony on the steps of the United States Capitol. The vice president typically goes first, and then the president-elect takes his oath of office.

That oath is typically administered at close to noon on Inauguration Day to coincide with the official moment the new president takes power.

After the oaths of office, the new president delivers an inaugural address, signs his first official actions during a ceremony in the Capitol, and then participates in a parade that winds its way through the streets of Washington, with the public invited to attend the large-scale event.

Finally, the new president typically attends a series of inaugural balls and galas around the capital to celebrate their swearing-in ceremony.

Who handles details of the inauguration?

Since 1901, the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies has handled most of the details surrounding the president’s inauguration into office.

The committee is made up of members of Congress from both political parties. The group this year includes House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and is chaired by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar.