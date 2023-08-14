What to know ahead of the White Sox vs. Cubs Crosstown Classic series

The second half of the Crosstown Classic series between the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs starts Tuesday, August 15. The Cubs lead the series, 2-0, after sweeping the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 14 and 15.

Here are the projected pitching matchups for both games this week.

Game 1: Touki Toussaint (CWS) vs. Kyle Hendricks (CHC)

Game 2: Mike Clevinger (CWS) vs. Undecided (CHC)

The all-time record between both teams is 73-67, with the White Sox owning six games over the Cubs.

Other facts to know about the series: the Crosstown Cup was created in 2010; the White Sox won the first three cups before the Cubs took it in 2013; the White Sox currently hold the cup after winning 3-1 last season; the White Sox won the cup in 2016 during the Cubs World Series run and the Cubs won the cup in 2005 during the White Sox World Series run.

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast the annual Crosstown Series on Tuesday, August 15 as the Chicago Cubs host the Chicago White Sox at Wrigley Field.

Coverage will begin at 6:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday and Wednesday with special editions of White Sox Pregame Live.

Live game coverage on Tuesday and Wednesday begins at 7:05 p.m. CT with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone delivering the game call. White Sox Postgame Live will immediately follow both games and will feature live postgame press conferences with Pedro Grifol and David Ross, and interviews with players from both teams.

NBC Sports Chicago will live stream every Crosstown game, including Pregame and Postgame Live coverage, on the “NBC Sports” app to authenticated NBC Sports Chicago subscribers. If you do not have cable, NBC Sports Chicago is included on FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu and DirectTV stream.

