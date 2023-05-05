What Time Does The Coronation Begin? King Charles III Coronation Schedule and More

The coronation of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, will take place alongside a host of events Saturday, May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey.

Their coronation -- the first the U.K. has seen in 70 years -- is expected to draw large crowds of royal fans for the event itself along with other parades, street parties and more.

Charles will have various members of his family by his side for the coronation, including son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, whose eldest son Prince George, 9, will participate in the ceremony as a Page of Honour.

Prince Harry will also be in attendance, though his wife Meghan Markle will stay in California.

And official events are finished, the royals will enjoy a concert May 7 with performances by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and Andrea Bocelli.

Here's more on when the Coronation takes place, and more.

What Time is Is King Charles III’s Coronation?

The King's Procession, where Charles and Camilla will began their route to Westminster Abbey in a horse-drawn Diamond Jubilee State Coach, will begin at 10:20 a.m. local time, or 6:20 a.m. CST, according to the U.K government.

The actual coronation service begins at 11 a.m., or 7 a.m. CST.

Entrance to the ceremony is by invitation only, and will be limited to some 2,000 family, friends, heads of state and VIPs.

What Is King Charles III’s Coronation Schedule?

After the coronation services, which the U.K. government estimates will end around 1 p.m. local time, or 9 a.m. CST. At that time, the king and queen will embark on the "coronation procession," which will take them from the Abbey to Buckingham Palace.

At Buckingham, Charles and Camilla—as well as other members of the royal family—will wave to the crowd from the palace's iconic balcony.



But the celebrations don't end there.

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That and Andrea Bocelli will take to the stage May 7 at Windsor Castle for musical performances.

The events culminate in a public holiday on Monday, May 8.