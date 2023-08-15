WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. coldly silences Cubs fans with the ‘shush' emote

Luis Robert Jr. broke the tie between Tuesday's White Sox-Cubs game with a monster, 422-foot home run into the Wrigley Field bleachers.
He knew it once the baseball came off the bat. After a swaggy bat toss, he turned to one Cubs fan sitting behind home plate -- who was flipping him the bird -- and silenced them with the "shush" emote. Check out the chilling video.
That home run marked his 32nd long ball of the season. He now has the fourth-most home runs in the majors this season, one above fifth-place Mookie Betts. He trails Matt Olson, Shohei Ohtani and Pete Alonso.
The White Sox earned an unexpected win over the Cubs on Tuesday, 5-3. The two teams finish the Crosstown Series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.