WATCH: Luis Robert Jr. coldly silences Cubs fans with the ‘shush' emote

Luis Robert Jr. broke the tie between Tuesday's White Sox-Cubs game with a monster, 422-foot home run into the Wrigley Field bleachers.

He knew it once the baseball came off the bat. After a swaggy bat toss, he turned to one Cubs fan sitting behind home plate -- who was flipping him the bird -- and silenced them with the "shush" emote. Check out the chilling video.

My god that's iconic. pic.twitter.com/PRbIfltxCk — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 16, 2023

That ball had a family. Friends. A CAREER. pic.twitter.com/qShNd0sUL6 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 16, 2023

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

That home run marked his 32nd long ball of the season. He now has the fourth-most home runs in the majors this season, one above fifth-place Mookie Betts. He trails Matt Olson, Shohei Ohtani and Pete Alonso.

The White Sox earned an unexpected win over the Cubs on Tuesday, 5-3. The two teams finish the Crosstown Series at Wrigley Field on Wednesday.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.