Kevin Warren

WATCH: Kevin Warren gives Bears tickets to window washer on the job

The Bears CEO/President generously, and hilariously, coordinated a window washer to get Bears tickets

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Add "excellent communication skills" to Bears CEO/President Kevin Warren's résumé.

Warren noticed a window washer outside the 15th floor of the Bears' downtown office and graciously offered him tickets to a Bears game this season. Check out the hilarious video from the Bears' Twitter account.

Warren spoke to the window washer through lip-reads and writing on a notepad. Cesar, the window washer, was able to deliver his phone number and a resounding "yes" when asked if he wanted tickets to a game.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The Bears leader plans to get tickets for Cesar and his family to sit with him for a game this upcoming season, according to the video.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Kevin Warren
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us