WATCH: Couple gets married during in Wrigley Field bleachers during Cubs game

There's nothing like inviting everyone in the bleachers to be part of your wedding

The Chicago Cubs may have lost 6-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, but in the bleachers, there was a full-on celebration of one kind: A wedding.

Under the stars and out in left field, video posted to social media showed a groom straightening out a red suit, complete with a Cubs logo and blue cubs hat. His bride appeared to wear a more traditional outfit: a white wedding dress.

Oh, and a priest was there, too.

"A wedding is going on in the LF bleachers," a 7:23 p.m. tweet posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, read. "Let me say I respect the hell out of this. cant miss a game in a division race. you just cant & the fact that she signed off on this shows shes special. cubs fans know abt commitment & this couple has it. god bless them & their family."

In a reply, one person wondered aloud, "Why did no one tell me a Wrigley bleachers wedding was an option!?"

With the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. standing at $30,000, a Wrigley bleachers wedding is certainly a more cost-effective option.

