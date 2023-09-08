The Chicago Cubs may have lost 6-2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, but in the bleachers, there was a full-on celebration of one kind: A wedding.

Under the stars and out in left field, video posted to social media showed a groom straightening out a red suit, complete with a Cubs logo and blue cubs hat. His bride appeared to wear a more traditional outfit: a white wedding dress.

Oh, and a priest was there, too.

"A wedding is going on in the LF bleachers," a 7:23 p.m. tweet posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, read. "Let me say I respect the hell out of this. cant miss a game in a division race. you just cant & the fact that she signed off on this shows shes special. cubs fans know abt commitment & this couple has it. god bless them & their family."

In a reply, one person wondered aloud, "Why did no one tell me a Wrigley bleachers wedding was an option!?"

With the average cost of a wedding in the U.S. standing at $30,000, a Wrigley bleachers wedding is certainly a more cost-effective option.