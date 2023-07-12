The United Center, Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks announced their trifold partnership with PepsiCo to become the new beverage sponsor of the triopoly, replacing the likes of Coca-Cola, according to a collective release from the United Center and its teams.

With popular beverages like Pepsi Zero Sugar and STARRY -- its new lemon-lime flavored soda -- PepsiCo will deliver its brand of drinks around the stadium. They're also implementing the Pepsi Grab & Go store all across the arena.

"Chicagoans live and breathe sports, entertainment, and creativity. Our athletes, artists, and fans are some of the most passionate in the world and the United Center hosts the city’s most unforgettable moments," said Kalen Thornton, VP of Sports, Gaming and Entertainment, PBNA. "Our company’s longstanding presence here in Chicago goes back more than 100 years, where we’ve fueled iconic athletes in the game and celebrated fandom off the court."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

PepsiCo is also stepping into the community service projects the triopoly has in place, becoming a sponsor of the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation’s new Job Exposure Pilot Program. The program "aims to increase awareness of career fields and job opportunities among young people through a partnership with West Side after-school and school organizations," according to the release.

"The expanded partnership with the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks is the ultimate opportunity for us to continue giving back to our neighbors and support our culture," Thornton said. "We can’t wait to lift up Chicago fans, its teams and players, and our city’s vibrant community with epic experiences brought to you by iconic brands like Pepsi, our new lemon-lime flavored soda STARRY, fan-favorite MTN DEW and more."

On July 20, fans are invited to Union Station to sample the drinks, play basketball and hockey minigames, earn a chance to win Blackhawks and Bulls tickets and take photos with Tommy Hawk and Benny the Bull. The event takes place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST.

"Together with the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Blackhawks, the United Center is committed to elevating the fan experience by partnering with brands who lead with innovation and offer best-in-class products," said Joe Myhra, Senior Vice President, United Center. "We are thrilled to collaborate with PepsiCo in the coming years as we work to create iconic experiences for fans at the arena in addition to expanding our collective impact in our surrounding community."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.