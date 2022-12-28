Under New Law, Illinois Seniors and Residents With Disabilities May Qualify for Discounted License Plate Fees

A new law going into effect this weekend in Illinois will provide a significant discount for some residents who need to renew their vehicle registrations.

Under the new law, drivers who qualify for the Illinois Department on Aging’s benefit access program will only pay $10 for their license plate renewal stickers.

“During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover every day expenses,” IDoA Director Paula Basta said in a statement. “This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current.”

That fee is a savings over the current cost of $24, according to officials.

To qualify, residents must be at least 65 years of age, or 16 years of age and disabled, as well as meeting specific income requirements.

The department says that a one-person household has an income cap of $33,562 for the coming year. For a two-person household, that income threshold is $44,533, while a three-person household has a limit of $55,500 in income.

Those looking to qualify for assistance can visit the department’s website, or call the Senior HelpLine at 1-800-252-8966.

Those individuals are also eligible for free rides on fixed-route transit systems, such as regional bus services and CTA bus and rail services, according to IDoA’s website.

For other Illinois residents, current renewal price for a passenger vehicle run $151, with additional fees tacked on for vanity and personalized plates.

A basic driver’s license renewal costs $30, but drivers between the ages of 69-and-80 pay $5. Drivers between the ages of 81-and-86 pay $2, and renewals are free for drivers 87 and older.