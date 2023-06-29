The Blackhawks select Marcel Marcel with the No. 131 pick

2023 NHL Draft

By Ryan Taylor

The Blackhawks selected Marcel Marcel with the No. 131 pick in the fifth round.

Marcel, 19, played one season in the Czech league before moving to the QMJHL. He's a 6-foot-4 left winger with left-handed shooting.

In the QMJHL with the Gatineau Olympiques last season, Marcel notched 32 points between 14 goals and 18 assists in 52 games played. He recorded six points in the World Junior U-20 Championships for the Czech Republic.

