Teen charged with reckless homicide in Elk Grove Village crash that killed 1, injured 4

A teenager is facing multiple charges including reckless homicide after a two-vehicle crash last month in Elk Grove Village left one person killed and four others injured.

The crash took place at 11:22 p.m. on May 29, near Biesterfield and Meacham Roads, according to the Elk Grove Village Police Department. An investigation revealed that a Lexus, traveling northbound, disobeyed a red traffic signal at the intersection and slammed into a Honda SUV.

The Honda, traveling eastbound, had a green light, police said.

The sole occupant of the Honda was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced deceased, police said. The victim was later identified by family as Andrea Garcia, 45, of Des Plaines.

According to family members, Garcia, a mother to five children who range in age from four to 27, was on her way home from work at the time of the crash.

Four occupants inside the Lexus -- three juveniles and one adult -- were transported to nearby hospitals for non-life threatening injuries, police said. They were treated and later released.

Monday, Elk Grove Village police released an update in the case, saying the driver of the Lexus, a juvenile, had been arrested. The teen faces five charges, including aggravated speeding, disobeying a traffic signal, unlawful concealment of registration and no headlights, police said.

The driver is also facing a reckless homicide charge, which ranks as a Class 3 Felony.

After the crash, photos and video from the scene showed two badly damaged vehicles with airbags deployed. Debris from car parts and items inside the vehicles could be seen strewn across the roadway.

In one photo, a mangled tree and downed light pole could be seen near the damaged Honda.

Hours after the crash, several teenagers came to the scene and indicated that those involved in the crash may have been friends of theirs.

"I came to the scene because I saw it on one of my friend’s Snapchat stories and I believe he was involved," one said. "It’s really horrible to see cars like this, just totaled."

Last month, Garcia's family members erected a shrine inside her Des Plaines apartment to honor her life.

No further details on the investigation were provided by police.