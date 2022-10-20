Which 2022 FIFA World Cup Games Will Be Played on Thanksgiving?

It’s time to stuff ourselves with more than just food.

When Thanksgiving rolls around on Thursday, Nov. 24, we’ll have more sports action on the menu than just the NFL – it’ll also be World Cup matchday for eight nations.

Since the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar is being hosted during the winter for the first time ever, it’s also the first time the quadrennial tournament will have games played on the popular holiday.

Here’s a look at which games from the World Cup will be played on Thanksgiving:

Switzerland vs. Cameroon – Group G

Group G will kick off the action with Switzerland facing Cameroon at 5 a.m. ET. The Swiss are ranked the No. 15 nation in men’s international football by FIFA while Cameroon comes in at No. 43. Headlined by Arsenal’s co-captain Granit Xhaka and Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yan Sommer, Switzerland have the quality to finish second in the group. The Indomitable Lions, headlined by Inter Milan goalie André Onana and Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo, aren’t expected to advance but will fight for every single point they can get.

Uruguay vs. South Korea – Group H

Then it will be Uruguay and South Korea commencing Group H action at 8 a.m. ET. Uruguay is ranked No. 14 with South Korea at No. 28. Nacional striker and soccer legend Luis Suárez and Liverpool’s recent big-money signing Darwin Núñez are key players to watch for La Celeste while Tottenham winger Son Heung-min is the name for Korea. Uruguay is expected to finish second and Korea last, but Son’s ability to alter a game by himself will be an intriguing factor.

Portugal vs. Ghana – Group H

Group H action continues with Portugal and Ghana squaring off at 11 a.m. ET. Portugal is ranked No. 9 and Ghana is at No. 61. Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the headliner for the Portuguese alongside Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and João Cancelo. However, don’t count out Ghana as it recently had several players switch nationality in time to join captain Thomas Partey, who plays for Arsenal. Iñaki Williams of Athletic Club in Spain is one of them. Ajax’s do-it-all attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Rennes’ winger Kamaldeen Sulemana are two potential breakout stars to watch for.

Brazil vs. Serbia – Group G

Group G’s first matchday will be rounded out by Brazil and Serbia at 2 p.m. ET. Brazil is the No. 1-ranked nation with Serbia coming in at No. 21. Brazil’s attacking depth comprising stars like Neymar Jr., Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha, among others, should make for a mesmerizing display. Serbia is an intriguing nation with quality players in their prime, such as Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić and three quality strikers at its disposal – Dušan Vlahović (Juventus), Aleksander Mitrović (Fulham) and Luka Jović (Fiorentina).