White Sox Roster Moves

White Sox free agency: Austin Slater reportedly signs MLB deal

By James Neveau

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 02: Austin Slater #15 of the Baltimore Orioles reacts after being walked against the Chicago White Sox during the eighth inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on September 2, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed outfielder Austin Slater to an MLB contract.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the White Sox will agree to terms with Slater on a deal, though terms and tenure were not disclosed.

Slater played for three different teams in the 2024 season, appearing in 84 total games between the Giants, Orioles and Reds. He had two home runs and 18 RBI’s, along with 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 212 total plate appearances.

In 634 career MLB games, Slater has slashed .252/.342/.385, and has 40 career home runs in 1,482 at-bats.

The White Sox 40-man roster currently stands at 37 players once the Slater deal is made official.

