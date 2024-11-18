White Sox free agency: Austin Slater reportedly signs MLB deal

The Chicago White Sox have reportedly signed outfielder Austin Slater to an MLB contract.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman, the White Sox will agree to terms with Slater on a deal, though terms and tenure were not disclosed.

NEWS: Veteran OF Austin Slater has an agreement for an MLB deal with the White Sox — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 18, 2024

Slater played for three different teams in the 2024 season, appearing in 84 total games between the Giants, Orioles and Reds. He had two home runs and 18 RBI’s, along with 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 212 total plate appearances.

In 634 career MLB games, Slater has slashed .252/.342/.385, and has 40 career home runs in 1,482 at-bats.

The White Sox 40-man roster currently stands at 37 players once the Slater deal is made official.