White Sox Fans Can Buy Cardboard Cutouts of Themselves to Feel Like They're at the Game

The Chicago White Sox are taking a creative approach to filling the stands during their first home series at Guaranteed Rate Field since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

White Sox fans can buy a cardboard cutout of themselves to be displayed by the team during the three-game series against Minnesota, scheduled to start on Friday, July 24.

Sales of the cutouts, dubbed FANtastic Faces, begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at whitesox.com/fantasticfaces and end at midnight on July 12 or until they sell out. Only 1,500 cutouts will be available. Each costs $49, and proceeds will benefit White Sox Charities.

Fans can pick up their cutouts following the opening series.

Major League Baseball announced its schedule for the 2020 season earlier this week with a shortened slate of 60 games.

Fans currently are not allowed in stands during the coronavirus pandemic.