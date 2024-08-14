Chicago Bears

Where did DJ Moore take his family in Chicago during the second episode of ‘Hard Knocks'?

The "Museum of Ice Cream" is one of Chicago's premier attractions in the downtown area

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bears' "Hard Knocks" cameras followed wide receiver DJ Moore and his family to the Chicago famous "Museum of Ice Cream" during the second episode of the series, which was released Tuesday.

What is the "Museum of Ice Cream"?

Chicago's "Museum of Ice Cream" is one of six worldwide locations that offers ice cream-themed fun with unlimited servings of ice cream. The museum in Chicago has 14 interactive playscapes, exclusive sweet treats --- such as the hot dog-inspired ice cream Moore ate on screen --- and, of course, their world-famous sprinkle pool, which Moore's daughter, Arielle, adorably played in with the rest of the family.

The Chicago Museum is located at 435 N. Michigan Ave in the downtown Chicago area. Ticket prices vary between timing and demand, but general admission goes for as low as $24, according to their website.

WHEN DOES “HARD KNOCKS” START?

The first two episodes of "Hard Knocks" live on the Max streaming application. HBO and Max release a new episode every Tuesday at 8 p.m. (CT). The third episode will air on Aug. 20.

WHAT IS "HARD KNOCKS?"

"Hard Knocks" is a show co-produced by HBO and NFL Films that follows a team through the summer. They will track both stars and up-and-coming players, plus coaches and other staff members. The show gives fans an inside look at training camp practices and meetings, and even at some of the players' personal lives.

HOW MANY EPISODES OF “HARD KNOCKS” WILL THERE BE?

There are five hour-long episodes of “Hard Knocks” that will follow the team in training camp and through the preseason.

HOW MANY TIMES HAVE THE BEARS BEEN ON “HARD KNOCKS?”

This is the first time that the Bears will appear on “Hard Knocks” since the show started in 2001.

Want to delve deeper into the show? We interviewed NFL Films Senior Director and Supervising Producer Shannon Furman on a recent episode of the “Under Center” podcast. You can watch the full episode here, or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

