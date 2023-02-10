When is 2023 Super Bowl and How Can You Watch? Everything Fans Need to Know

Super Bowl weekend has arrived, and for fans waiting until now to get their plans in order, we've got you covered.

From the time of the game to the halftime performance to Chicago bars with deals and more, here's everything fans will want to know:

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LVII will feature the Eagles and Chiefs.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Eagles and Chiefs will square off on Sunday, Feb. 12, in Super Bowl LVII.

What time is the Super Bowl?

Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

Where is the Super Bowl 2023?

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., home of the Arizona Cardinals.

It will be the fourth Super Bowl played in Arizona and the third Super Bowl at that stadium, with the first two featuring historic finishes. The New York Giants beat the previously undefeated New England Patriots for Super Bowl XLII, then the Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks in dramatic fashion for Super Bowl XLIX.

What TV channel is the Super Bowl on?

Super Bowl LVII will air on FOX. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analysis), Erin Andrews (sideline) and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will be on the call.

Burkhardt and Olsen were elevated to the lead broadcast team for FOX this season after Joe Buck and Troy Aikman left for ESPN. This will be the first time that FOX is broadcasting the Super Bowl without Buck and Aikman on the call since February of 2002. That duo called six Super Bowls for FOX before joining ESPN.

How can you stream the Super Bowl live?

Live stream: FoxSports.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Fox Sports app, NFL mobile app

Free streaming option: FuboTV (free trial)

Who is favored to win the Super Bowl?

The Eagles are listed as slight favorites over the Chiefs, according to our partner, PointsBet. Here are the full odds:

Spread: Eagles -1.5

Over/under: 50.5

Moneyline: Eagles -120, Chiefs +100

Who is singing the national anthem?

Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem on the field at State Farm Stadium.

Stapleton is a eight-time Grammy, 15-time Country Music Association and 10-time Academy of Country Music award-winner.

Who is performing in the 2023 halftime show?

Rihanna will perform at the Super Bowl LVII halftime show, live on FOX and streamed on FoxSports.com.

The halftime show begins just a few minutes after the second quarter ends and lasts for approximately 12 minutes. If the game goes as expected, the show would begin around 8 p.m. – but that’s obviously fluid depending on how the first half goes.

Who else is performing during the Super Bowl?

Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Tony Kotsur, among others, will perform during the pregame ceremonies.

Babyface, a 12-time Grammy-Award winner recording artist, songwriter and producer, will sing “America the Beautiful.”

Ralph, an Emmy-award winning actress, will sing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.” She currently stars in the hit comedy series “Abbott Elementary.”

Kotsur, on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). He is an Arizona native and renowned actor known for his work in the movie “CODA.” Colin Denny will perform “America the Beautiful” in ASL and Justina Miles will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sign” and the Super Bowl halftime show in ASL.

Where can you watch the Super Bowl in Chicago?

From small pubs to upscale bars, die-hard fans will have tons of local watch-party options.

