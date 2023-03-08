What is the biggest upset in NCAA men’s tournament history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Strap on your seatbelts – the excitement of March Madness is approaching.

Every year, Selection Sunday reveals the seeds of the NCAA tournament, pitting the top seeds against the bottom seeds.

While the best-ranked teams typically come out on top, there have been numerous instances where the underdog pulled out the upset.

So ahead of the NCAA men’s tournament, let’s take a look at some of the biggest upsets March Madness has seen over the years:

Has a No. 16 ever beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament

A No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament once.

In 2018, UMBC defeated No. 1 Virginia 74-54, marking the biggest upset in the March Madness tournament history.

How many times has a No. 15 seed beat a No. 2 seed?

There have been 10 instances when a No. 15 defeats a No. 15 seed at the NCAA tournament.

The matchups of these upsets are as follows:

1991- Richmond def. Syracuse 73-69

1993- Santa Clara def. Arizona 64-61

1997- Coppin State def. South Carolina 78-65

2001- Hampton def. Iowa State 58-57

2012- Lehigh def. Duke 75-70

2012- Norfolk State def. Missouri 86-84

2013- Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown 78-68

2016- Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State 90-81

2021- Oral Roberts def. Ohio State 75-72

2022- Saint Peter's def. Kentucky 85-79

Was there ever a perfect bracket?

The NCAA reports that the longest verifiable streak of the NCAA tournament is 49 games, set in 2019.

A man from Ohio was able to perfectly predict the 2019 NCAA tournament all the way to the Sweet 16.

What is the farthest a 15 seed has ever made it?

There is some history of a No. 15 seed having success at the NCAA tournament.

In 2022, St. Peter's, led by then-head coach Shaheen Halloway became the first 15 seed to reach the Elite Eight before falling to eighth-seed North Carolina.

Before that historic run, Florida Gulf Coast and Oral Roberts each reached the Sweet 16 in 2013 and 2021, respectively.

Has there been an Elite 8 without a No. 1 seed?

Since the seeding process began in 1979, there has never been an NCAA tournament without a No. 1 seed in the Elite Eight.

What is the farthest a No. 16 seed has gone?

Even though UMBC upset Virginia by 20 points in the 2018 tournament, the Retrievers fell in the next round to No. 9 Kansas State 50-43.

A No. 16 seed has never made it past the second round.

What is the lowest-seeded team to win NCAA?

In the 1985 NCAA tournament, No. 8 seed Villanova defeated Georgetown 66-64.

Villanova remains the lowest-seeded team to win the March Madness tournament.

What is the closest No. 1 vs No. 16 seed game?

While there has only been one time a No. 16 seed has beaten a No. 1 seed, there have been several times the final score has come down to single digits between the two seeds.

Most recently in 2014 Arizona defeated Weber State 68-59.

Additionally, in 1989, East Tennessee State had a 17-point lead over Oklahoma but the Sooners came back to win 72-71. That same year, Georgetown took down Princeton 50-49.

There has been once instance a No. 1 seed has gone to overtime with a No. 1 seed and it was in 1990. Murray State lost to Michigan State 75-71 in that contest.

When is the 2023 NCAA tournament bracket reveal?

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, March 12.

The men's bracket and field will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.