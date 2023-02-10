What do players on the winning Super Bowl team get paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Big goals get big rewards.

Just ask the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs squads as they get ready to take on Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

On top of big earnings made throughout the NFL regular season, players get a nice payday for reaching the championship game.

But how much is that, and how much do players make each round as they advance within the NFL playoffs? Here’s the breakdown:

How much do players on the winning team get paid?

In 2023, players on the winning team receive $157,000 for winning the Super Bowl.

How much do players on the losing team get paid?

Players on the losing team earn half the amount of the winning team at $82,000 per player.

How much do Super Bowl rings cost?

The NFL typically contributes anywhere from $5,000 to $7,000 per ring for up to 150 rings per team, with any additional costs falling to the team owners.

How much do NFL players get paid in the playoffs?

Players get more money as they advance within the playoffs.

Here's a breakdown by round:

Wild Card (Divisional Winner): $46,500

Divisional: $46,500

Conference Championship: $69,000

What team has the most super bowl appearances?

The New England Patriots have made 11 Super Bowl 11 appearances, winning the title six times.

The Pittsburgh Steelers tie for second-most with the Dallas Cowboys with eight appearances.

The Steelers won six times while the Cowboys have won five times.