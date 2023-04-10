Tracking every pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A thrilling women's NCAA Tournament concluded just over a week ago.

Now, some of those March Madness stars will have their dreams realized in front of a national audience.

The 2023 WNBA Draft takes place on Monday night from Spring Studios in New York City. It begins at 7 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

While Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese aren't draft-eligible, this year's class is still filled with exciting talent, headlined by South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston. The Indiana Fever are widely expected to use their No. 1 overall selection on the 2021-22 AP National Player of the Year.

But where will other top prospects like Stanford's Haley Jones, Villanova's Maddy Siegrist, South Carolina's Brea Beal, Maryland's Diamond Miller and Tennessee's Jordan Horston end up?

Stay tuned here for live updates as each selection is made.

How many rounds are there in the WNBA draft?

The event is three rounds.

How many picks are there in the WNBA draft?

There are 12 picks in each round, meaning 36 players will hear their names called.

What's the 2023 WNBA Draft order?

Here's a look at the updated draft order:

First round

1. Indiana Fever

2. Minnesota Lynx

3. Dallas Wings (via Atlanta)

4. Washington Mystics (via Los Angeles)

5. Dallas Wings (via Phoenix)

6. Atlanta Dream (via New York)

7. Indiana Fever (via Dallas)

8. Atlanta Dream (via Washington)

9. Seattle Storm

10. Los Angeles Sparks (via Connecticut)

11. Dallas Wings (via Chicago)

12. Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas)

Second round

13. Indiana Fever

14. Los Angeles Sparks

15. Atlanta Dream

16. Minnesota Lynx

17. Indiana Fever

18. Seattle Storm

19. Dallas Wings

20. Washington Mystics

21. Seattle Storm

22. Connecticut Sun

23. Chicago Sky

24. Minnesota Lynx

Third round

25. Indiana Fever

26. Los Angeles Sparks

27. Phoenix Mercury

28. Minnesota Lynx

29. Phoenix Mercury

30. New York Liberty

31. Dallas Wings

32. Washington Mystics

33. Seattle Storm

34. Connecticut Sun

35. Chicago Sky

36. Las Vegas Aces