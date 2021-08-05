Tokyo Updates: Felix Wins Bronze in 400m; Steveson Wins Wrestling Gold

The United States held a solid lead on the medal count board on Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics.

It was an exciting day for the women of Team USA: Nelly Korda has the lead in the women's golf tournament, beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman won the gold medal, and both the women's basketball and indoor volleyball teams advanced to gold medal matches. Allyson Felix also became the most decorated female track and field athlete with her 400m bronze.

Scroll down for live updates of everything happening in Tokyo on Day 14 of the Games:

Felix Runs To Bronze in 400m

Allyson Felix won her 10th Olympic medal with a third-place finish in the 400m. She finished in 49.46 behind defending gold medalist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas and the Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

With this medal, Felix becomes the most decorated female track and field athlete in Olympic history.

By winning bronze in the women's 400m, Allyson Felix:



✅ Becomes the first woman to win 10 Olympic medals in track & field

✅ Ties Carl Lewis's U.S. record for most Oly medals in t&f

✅ Breaks her own record for oldest woman to win a medal in the 400m#OlympicHERstory — Alex Azzi (@AlexAzziNBC) August 6, 2021

The 35-year-old athlete won bronze in the women’s 400m final on Friday morning, surpassing Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey’s record with 10 medals.

Gable Steveson Secures Takedown in Final Seconds to Win Wrestling Gold

American wrestler Gable Steveson was seconds away from losing to Georgia's Geno Petriashvili. But a literal last-second push saw Steveson secure a two-point takedown as the clock ticked down to zero to come from behind and win the gold.

With under 15 seconds left, Steveson was down 8-5 after giving up six straight points to Petriashvili. The American got a takedown to cut it to a one-point match before the final takedown right before the buzzer to go up 9-8. The failed challenge attempt from Petriashvili's corner upped the final score to 10-8.

It is the third wrestling gold medal for the U.S. in Tokyo and brings their wrestling medal total to seven, which leads all countries.

Read more from Day 14 in Tokyo:

Canada Wins Women's Soccer Gold in Shootout

Canada knocked off Sweden in the first gold medal match ever decided by a shootout. In a 2-1 victory, Canada earned their first ever Olympic gold medal.

Jessie Fleming scored on two penalty kicks, one in regulation and one in the shootout, and goalie Stephanie Labbe stopped three shots on goal and two penalty kicks en route to victory.

Silver For U.S. Women’s 4x100m Relay Team

The United States came in second in the 4x100m relay event, finishing behind Jamaica to win the silver medal.

The team of Javianne Oliver, Jeanna Prandini, Teahna Daniels and Gabby Thomas ended with a time of 41.45.

The Jamaican team crossed the finish line first with a time of 41.02, the first time the country has won gold in the event since 2004.

Great Britain won the bronze with a time of 41.88.

Italy Wins First Gold Medal in Men’s 4x100m Relay

Italy narrowly won the gold medal in the men’s 4x100m relay, getting by Great Britain for its first ever gold in the event.

Italy ran the race in a time of 37.50, just 0.01 seconds faster than Great Britain. Canada won bronze with a time of 37.70.

The U.S. men’s 4x100m relay team failed to qualify for the finals. It finished with a time of 38.10, which was two-hundredths of a second short of qualifying for the final event. The performance grabbed the attention of U.S. track legend Carl Lewis, who called the team out on Twitter.

Ariel Torres Wins First-Ever U.S. Karate Medal

Ariel Torres' bronze medal in the men's kata marked Team USA's first-ever medal in karate.

He beat two-time world champion Antonio Diaz, 26.72-26.34 to take home bronze.

Netherlands, Argentina, Great Britain Medal in Women's Field Hockey

The Netherlands reclaimed their title as Olympic champions in women's field hockey, beating Argentina for gold in Tokyo. This is the fourth Olympic gold medal for the Dutch since their first Olympic appearance in 1984. They won back-to-back gold medals in 2008 and 2012 before winning silver in 2016.

The Dutch capitalized on three penalty corners in the second half to take a 3-0 lead over Argentina. Argentina was able to convert on a penalty corner at the end of the first half but was otherwise held scoreless and will go home with the silver medal.

In the bronze medal match, 2016 gold medalists Great Britain beat India to return to the Olympic podium. India fought back from down 2-0 to take a 3-2 lead at the half, but Great Britain scored twice in the second half. After finishing 12th at the Rio Olympics and struggling on the international stage, a fourth place finish and tight match with the defending gold medalists is commendable Olympic performance for India.

Janja Garnbret Wins First Women's Sport Climbing Gold

Solvenia's Janja Garnbret won gold in women's combined sport climbing after finishing first in lead and bouldering. Japan's Miho Nonaka and Akiyo Noguchi won silver and bronze, respectively.

American Brook Raboutou finished in fifth. She earned a second place finish in bouldering, but her seventh place finish in speed and sixth place finish in lead landed her in fifth overall.

U.S. Men’s 4x400m Relay Advances to Final

The United States men’s 4x400m relay team is moving onto the finals, finishing qualifiers with the best time of the field.

The U.S. team of Trevor Stewart, Randolph Ross, Bryce Deadmon and Vernon Norwood ran the race in 2:57.77.

The Botswana relay team finished in second at 2:58.33 and the Trinidad and Tobago team was third, with a time of 2:58.60.

US Women's Basketball Beats Serbia, Will Play for Gold

The U.S. women's basketball team is one win away from a seventh straight gold medal.

After a 79-59 win over Serbia in the semifinals, Team USA advances to face the winner of Japan and China in the final on Saturday at 10:30 p.m. ET. The team will look to tie the U.S. men's basketball team's record for most consecutive gold medals in a team sport.

The U.S., which won its 54th straight game, held Serbia to 30 percent shooting in a strong defensive performance.

Brittney Griner finished with 15 points and nine rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 14 points on 5-for-6 shooting to lead the United States.

Kyle Snyder Wins Semifinal Match to Advance to Gold Medal Bout

American wrestler Kyle Synder won his semifinal match and moved on for a chance at gold in the men’s freestyle 97kg wrestling event.

Snyder defeated Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz 5-0 in the semifinal match. The defending gold medalist previously took down Canadian Jordan Steen 12-2 in the Round of 16 and Abraham Conyedo of Italy 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

The graduate of Ohio State University will face ROC’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev for the gold medal. Sadulaev won gold at the 86kg weight class in 2016.

The match is set for Saturday, Aug. 7 at 7:20 a.m. ET.

Women's Indoor Volleyball Advances to Gold Medal Match

The United States women's indoor volleyball team will play in the gold medal match after a semifinal win over Serbia early Friday morning. Team USA beat Serbia in straight sets, winning the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23.

Annie Drews finished with 17 points, with 12 coming from attack, three service points and two blocks. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley had nine attack points and two blocks while Jordan Larson also had two blocks with her 11 attack points.

The U.S. will face the winner of Brazil-Korea's semifinal game.

Loshiavo, Windle Move On to Men’s 10m Platform Diving Semifinals

American divers Brandon Loschiavo and Jordan Windle finished the top 18 of qualifiers to advance to the semifinals of the men’s 10m platform diving.

Loschiavo had a score of 403.85, good for 11th-best in the preliminaries. Windle scored a 390.05, finishing 15th.

China’s duo of Yang Jian and Cao Yuan held the top two spots of the prelims, while ROC’s Aleksandr Bondar was third.

The semifinals will take place later Friday evening at 9 p.m. ET.

Keyshawn Davis Headed to Gold Medal Match on Sunday

American Keyshawn Davis will fight for a gold medal in the men's lightweight division on Sunday.

Davis defeated Hovhannes Bachkov of Armenia in the semifinal match Friday to reach the gold medal match. He along with super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. will attempt to break a 17-year boxing gold medal drought for Team USA.

The last boxer to win gold in any division for the U.S. was Andre Ward in 2004.

Davis has been on a magical run so far, knocking out No. 1 seed Sofaine Oumiha of France in the preliminary round last Saturday.

He will face the winner of the semifinal match between Andy Cruz of Cuba and Harry Garside of Australia on Sunday at 1:15 a.m. ET.

US Women's Basketball Up Big at Half in Semifinals

The U.S. women's basketball team is one half away from the gold medal game, leading Serbia 41-23 at halftime of the semifinal matchup.

Brittney Griner and Sue Bird each had eight points and A'ja Wilson added seven to lead the United States.

The U.S. responded after Serbia pulled within single digits late in the second quarter, closing the quarter on an 11-2 run.

Team USA shot 53 percent in the first half. Serbia was held to 28 percent shooting, going just 1-for-11 from deep in the half.

Nelly Korda Remains in the Lead After Round 3

American golfer Nelly Korda still leads the women's Olympic golf tournament after three rounds of play.

Korda finished Round 3 at -15, while India's Aditi Ashok remains in second place at -12. There is a four-way tie for bronze at -10 between Australia's Lydia Ko and Hannah Green, Denmark's Emily Kristine Pederson and Japan's Mone Inami.

Team USA Volleyball Up 2-0 vs. Serbia in Semifinals

In the semifinal match against Serbia, the United States women's indoor volleyball team won the first two sets to take the lead. The U.S. won the first frame 25-19 and the second 25-15.

Annie Drews leads Team USA with 11 points, while Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and Jordan Larson each have 8.

Jordan Thompson, the United States' leading point-scorer in Tokyo, injured her ankle in pool play. Thompson started the match on the bench, but is dressed to play. Jordyn Poulter, who also suffered an ankle injury during pool play, returned to start the semifinal game.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Win Women's Beach Volleyball Gold Medal

Beach volleyball pair Alix Klineman and April Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo on Thursday night.

The Team USA duo beat Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in straight sets, winning the first frame 21-15 and the second 21-16.

Ross, 39, makes history as the oldest woman to win an Olympic beach volleyball medal as she adds a gold to her silver from London and bronze from Rio. This is Klineman's first Olympic medal.

The "A Team" now joins Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings as the second duo in American women's beach volleyball history to go undefeated in a single Olympics.

Simone Biles Greeted by Welcoming Party Upon Arrival in Houston

American gymnast Simone Biles arrived home in Houston on Thursday from the Tokyo Olympics, where she won two medals despite withdrawing from several events.

When Biles walked out of the airport with teammate Jordan Chiles and their coach, Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, a crowd started a “USA! USA!” chant. As the gathered fans cheered and waved American flags, Biles was seen hugging her mother, Nellie, and father, Ron.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Win First Set vs. Australia in Gold Medal Match

Team USA's beach volleyball duo Alix Klineman and April Ross took the first set of the gold medal match on Thursday night.

The U.S. won the first frame 21-15 against Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy.

Klineman and Ross are now just one set victory away from winning the gold medal in Tokyo.

Team USA Enters Tokyo Day 14 With 91 Medals

As we start the home stretch of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the United States leads with 91 medals entering Day 14 of competition.

Team USA has won 29 gold, 35 silver and 27 bronze medals.

Behind the U.S. sits China with 74 medals, including a Games-high 34 gold. Following China is the Russian Olympic Committee with 58 medals, Great Britain with 51 and Japan with 46.

Nelly Korda Starts Women's Golf Round 3 With Four-Stroke Lead

The women's golf tournament is set to resume with Round 3 on Thursday evening.

American Nelly Korda has a four-stroke lead after a spectacular Round 2. The No. 1 ranked golfer in the world had nine birdies and an eagle on her way to shooting nine under par, and now sits atop the leaderboard at –13 through 36 holes.

Behind her tied for second at –9 are Denmark's Emily Pedersen and Nanna Koerstz Madsen, as well as India's Aditi Ashok. Americans Jessica Korda and Danielle Kang are tied for 11th at 4-under par.

Nelly Korda won’t tee off until 8:18 p.m. ET, but the action begins at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Alix Klineman and April Ross Play For the Women's Beach Volleyball Gold Medal

Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman will take on Australia's Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy in the beach volleyball gold medal match tonight.

The "A Team" hasn't lost a match in Tokyo, and could join Misty May-Treanor and Kerri Walsh Jennings as the second duo in American women's beach volleyball history to go undefeated in a single Olympics.

Ross, a two-time Olympic medalist, will look to add a gold to her hardware collection after winning a silver in London and bronze in Rio. Regardless of the outcome, Ross, 39, will surpass Walsh Jennings as the oldest woman to win an Olympic beach volleyball medal.

After Klineman made the switch from indoor to beach volleyball in 2017, this will be her first Olympic medal.

The gold medal game begins at 10:30 p.m. ET.