The United States women's indoor volleyball team will play in the gold medal match after a semifinal win over Serbia early Friday morning.

Team USA beat Serbia in straight sets, winning the first frame 25-19, the second 25-15 and the third 25-23.

Team USA women’s volleyball gets revenge over Serbia in the semifinals and advances to the gold medal game.

Annie Drews finished with 17 points, with 12 coming from attack, three service points and two blocks. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley had nine attack points and two blocks while Jordan Larson also had two blocks with her 11 attack points.

Jordyn Poulter also made her return after being out with an injury. The setter recorded 32 sets, two blocks and five digs.

Serbia's Tijana Boskovic led the way for her squad with 19 total points, 16 on attack and three blocks.

The U.S. will face the winner of Brazil-Korea's semifinal game in the gold medal match on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.

The loser of that match will battle Serbia in the bronze medal on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The Brazil-South Korea semifinal is set for Friday at 8 a.m. ET.