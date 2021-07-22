Get to Know These 15 Midwest Olympians Who Could Make Their Mark in Tokyo

The Midwest will be well represented in the Tokyo Olympics, and these athletes are among the ones to watch.

Get to know some of the Olympians looking to make their mark in Tokyo.

1. Thomas Jaeschke, Volleyball

2. Kevin McDowell, Triathlon

3. Ryan Murphy, Swimming

4. Felicia Stancil, BMX

5. Tori Franklin, Track and Field

6. David Kendziera, Track and Field

7. Evita Griskenas, Rhythmic Gymnastics

8. Nicole Sladkov, Rhythmic Gymnastics

9. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley, Volleyball

10. Maggie Shea and Stephanie Roble, Sailing

11. Darryl Sullivan, Track and Field

12. Hannah Roberts, BMX Freestyle

13. Kyle Snyder, Wrestling

14. Gable Steveson, Wrestling

15. Sandi Morris, Track and Field