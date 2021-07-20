When to Watch Local Athletes Compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Chicago-area athletes will be under a global spotlight as they compete for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

Looking to root for a hometown hero?

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Here's when you might be able to spot some of your favorite local Olympians during the Games:

(Note: this schedule remains fluid so continue to check this page for updates. All timing is Central Time)

* = medal potential

Wednesday, July 21

Soccer

Event: Women's team, Sweden vs. USA

Time: 3:30 a.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

Thursday, July 22

Rowing

Event: Women’s quadruple skulls heats

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Alie Rusher, West Bend, WI

Friday, July 23

OPENING CEREMONY

Fencing

Event: Women's Epée Individual*

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum

Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum

Saturday, July 24

Soccer

Event: Women's Team, USA vs. New Zealand

Time: 6:30 a.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

Swimming

Events: Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats

Time: Competitions start at 5 a.m.

Jake Mitchell, Carmel, IN (400m Freestyle)

Olivia Smoliga, Glenview, IL (4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v France

Timing: 7:45 a.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Wheaton's own Thomas Jaeschke is heading for his second straight Olympics, but this time, things are very different.

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's team, United States vs France

Time: Begins at 3:30 a.m. CT

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's team, Mongolia vs United States

Time: 7 a.m. CT

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

Cycling

Event: Road Racing

Time: 11 p.m. CT

Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN

Swimming

Event: Men's 400m Freestyle Final*, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final*

Time: Events begin at 8 p.m. CT

Jake Mitchell, Carmel, IN (400m Freestyle)

Olivia Smoliga, Glenview, IL (4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Volleyball

Event: Women’s preliminary round, United States vs Argentina

Time: 9:05 p.m. CT

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum

Sunday, July 25

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's team, Romania vs United States

Time: 3:30 a.m. CT

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

3x3 Basketball

Team Event: Women's team, ROC vs United States

Time: 7 a.m. CT

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

Basketball

Event: Men’s Preliminary Round, France vs United States

Timing: 7 a.m. CT

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Swimming

Event: Women’s 100m breaststroke heats

Time: Events begin at 5 a.m. CT

Lilly King, Evansville, IN

Fencing

Event: Women's Sabre Individual, Men's Foil Individual

Time: Competition begins at 7 a.m. and continues through the quarterfinals at 2:20 a.m.

Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)

Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)

Eliza Stone, Chicago (Sabre)

Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum (Sabre)

Triathlon

Event: Men’s individual

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

Kevin McDowell, Geneva, IL

Swimming

Event: Men’s 4x100 freestyle relay final*, Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals

Time: Competition begins at 8:30 p.m. CT

Ryan Murphy, Palos Heights, IL (100m Backstroke)

Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, IN (4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Two-time Olympian Ryan Murphy has held true to his South Side roots over the years while preparing for the upcoming Tokyo Games.

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round: USA v ROC

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Monday, July 26

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's team, Italy vs United States

Time: 3:30 a.m. CT

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's team, United States vs China

Time: 7 a.m.

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

Fencing

Event: Women's Sabre Individual*, Men's Foil Individual* (must qualify)

Time: Semifinals begin at 4 a.m. and continue through medal events

Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)

Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)

Eliza Stone, Chicago (Sabre)

Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum (Sabre)

Rowing

Event: Women’s quadruple skulls finals* (must qualify)

Time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Alie Rusher, West Bend, WI

Swimming

Event: Women’s 100m breaststroke final*, Men’s 100m backstroke final*

Time: Competitions begin at 8:30 p.m. CT

Ryan Murphy, Born in Palos Heights, IL (100m Backstroke)

Lilly King, Evansville, IN (100m Breaststroke)

Fencing

Event: Women's Epee Team

Time: Competitions start at 9:25 p.m.

Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum

Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum

Volleyball

Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs China

Time: 9:05 p.m. CT

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum

Basketball

Event: Women's Preliminary Round, USA vs. Nigeria

Time: 11:40 p.m.

Napheesa Collier, O’Fallon, MO

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Leoyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Sailing

Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX

Time: 10:05 p.m. CT

Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI

Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL

Maggie Shea and Stephanie Roble once saw each other as worthy competition. That may come as a surprise to many given the dynamic sailing duo is now headed to the Tokyo Olympics as teammates in the same boat.

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's team, Japan vs United States

Time: 11:30 p.m.

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

Tuesday, July 27

Diving

Event: Women’s 10m Synchronized Platform Final

Time: 1 a.m. CT

Jessica Parratto, Indiana University alum

Fencing

Event: Women's Epee Team Finals* (must qualify)

Time: Medal matches begin at 4:30 a.m. CT

Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum

Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum

Soccer

Event: Women’s Team, USA vs. Australia

Time: 3 a.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's Quarterfinal (must qualify)

Time: 6:30 a.m. CT

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

Shooting

Event: Women’s Trap Qualification

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Madelynn Bernau, Waterford, WI

Swimming

Event: Men’s 4x200 freestyle relay final*

Time: Competition starts at 8:30 p.m. CT

Drew Kibler, Carmel, IN

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v Tunisia

Time: 9:05 p.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Cycling

Event: Road Racing, Women’s Individual Time Trial*

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN

Basketball

Event: Men’s Preliminary Round, IRI vs United States

Time: 11:40 p.m. CT

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Wednesday, July 28

Sailing

Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX

Time: 12:50 a.m. CT

Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI

Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL

Diving

Event: Men’s 3m synchronized diving springboard final*

Time: 1 a.m.

Andrew Capobianco, Attends Indiana University

Tyler Downs, Attending Purdue

3x3 Basketball

Event: Women's semifinals and medal matches (must qualify)

Time: Competition begins at 3 a.m. CT, with medal matches at 6:45 a.m.

Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky

Shooting

Event: Women’s Trap Final

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Madelynn Bernau, Waterford, WI

Cycling

Event: BMX Racing (men’s and women’s quarterfinals)

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Felicia Stancil, Antioch, IL

When Felicia Stancil hits the track in Tokyo, fans might notice a little something extra on her helmet.

Rugby

Event: Women’s team, USA vs. China

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL

Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum

Swimming

Event: Men’s 200m backstroke semifinals, Women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals, Men’s 800m freestyle final*

Time: Competition begins at 8:30 p.m. CT

Michael Brinegar, Bloomington, IN (800m Freestyle)

Ryan Murphy, Born in Palos Heights, IL (200m Backstroke)

Lilly King, Evansville, IN (200m Breaststroke)

Judo

Event: Women -78kg

Time: Competition begins at 9 p.m. CT

Nefeli Papadakis, Gurnee, IL

Thursday, July 29

Judo

Event: Women -78kg (semifinals and medal matches

Time: Competition begins at 3 a.m. CT

Nefeli Papadakis, Gurnee, IL

Rugby

Event: Women’s team, USA vs. Japan

Time: 4 a.m. CT

Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL

Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum

Swimming

Event: Women’s 200m backstroke heats

Time: Begins at 6:08 a.m. CT

Phoebe Bacon, Attending University of Wisconsin

Track and Field

Event: Men’s high jump, Men’s 400m hurdles, Women’s triple jump

Time: Competition begins at 7 p.m. CT

Darryl Sullivan, Marion, IL (High Jump)

David Kendziera, Mount Prospect, IL (400m Hurdles)

Tori Franklin, Evanston, IL (Triple Jump)

The third time was the charm for Evanston native Tori Franklin, as she is preparing for her trip to the Olympics after securing her spot in the triple jump after a year that saw her overcome plenty of adversity.

Volleyball

Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs Turkey

Time: 7:45 a.m. CT

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum

Cycling

Event: BMX Racing (women’s semifinals and finals)*

Time: Competition begins at 8 p.m. CT

Felicia Stancil, Antioch, IL

Rugby

Event: Women’s team, USA vs. Australia

Time: 8:30 p.m. CT

Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL

Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum

Swimming

Event: Women’s 200m breaststroke*, Men’s 200m backstroke*, Women’s 200m backstroke

Time: Competition begins at 8:30 p.m. CT

Lilly King, Evansville, IN (200m Breaststroke)

Ryan Murphy, Born in Palos Heights, IL (200m Backstroke)

Phoebe Bacon, Attending University of Wisconsin (200m Backstroke)

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v Brazil

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Sailing

Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX

Time: Competition begins at 10:05 p.m. CT

Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI

Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL

Basketball

Event: Women's Preliminary Round, USA vs. Japan

Time: 11:40 p.m. CT

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Friday, July 30

Soccer

Event: Women’s Quarterfinals (must qualify)

Time: Matches begin at 3 a.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

Baseball

Event: USA vs. Israel

Time: 5 a.m. CT

Tim Federowicz, Former Chicago Cubs catcher

Todd Frazier, Former Chicago White Sox third baseman

Edwin Jackson, Former Cubs and White Sox pitcher

David Robertson, Former White Sox pitcher

Rugby

Event: Women’s placement 9-12 and quarterfinals (must qualify)

Time: Quarterfinals begin 2:30 a.m. CT

Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL

Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum

Swimming

Event: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Men’s 1500m freestyle, Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Time: Competition begins at 5 a.m. CT

Olivia Smoliga, Glenview, IL (4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Michael Brinegar, Bloomington, IN (1500m Freestyle)

Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, IN (4x100m Freestyle Relay)

Track and Field

Event: Women’s Discus Throw

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Rachel Dincoff, Waterloo, IN (Discus Throw)

Kelsey Card, Springfield, IL (Discus Throw)

Fencing

Event: Women's Sabre Team

Time: Competition begins at 8 p.m. CT

Eliza Stone, Chicago, IL

Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum

Cycling

Event: BMX Racing Freestyle (women’s seeding)

Time: 8:10 p.m. CT

Hannah Roberts, South Bend, IN

Swimming

Event: Women’s 200m backstroke

Time: 8:37 p.m. CT

Phoebe Bacon, Attending University of Wisconsin

Volleyball

Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs ROC

Time: 9:05 p.m.

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum

Sailing

Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX

Time: Competition begins at 10:05 p.m. CT

Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI

Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL

Saturday, July 31

Rugby

Event: Women’s placing and medal matches

Time: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m. (must qualify)

Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL

Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum

Fencing

Event: Women's Sabre Team Finals (must qualify)

Time: Medal rounds begin at 4:30 a.m. CT

Eliza Stone, Chicago, IL

Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum

Baseball

Event: USA vs. Republic of Korea

Time: 5 a.m. CT

Tim Federowicz, Former Chicago Cubs catcher

Todd Frazier, Former Chicago White Sox third baseman

Edwin Jackson, Former Cubs and White Sox pitcher

David Robertson, Former White Sox pitcher

Basketball

Event: Men’s Preliminary Round, United States vs. Czech Republic

Time: 7 a.m. CT

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Track and Field

Event: Women’s hammer throw qualifications

Time: Competitions begin at 7:10 p.m. CT

Gwen Berry, Southern Illinois alum (Hammer Throw)

Fencing

Event: Men’s foil team

Time: Competition starts at 7 p.m. CT

Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum

Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum

Cycling

Event: BMX Racing Freestyle (women’s finals*)

Time: Competition starts at 8:10 p.m. CT

Hannah Roberts, South Bend, IN

Swimming

Event: Men’s 1500m freestyle*

Time: Event starts at 8:44 p.m. CT

Michael Brinegar, Bloomington, IN (1500m Freestyle)

Sunday, Aug. 1

Fencing

Event: Men’s foil team finals*

Time: Medal matches begin at 4:30 a.m. CT

Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum

Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum

Track and Field

Event: Men’s high jump*, Women’s triple jump*, Men’s 400m hurdles

Time: Competition begins at 5:10 a.m. CT

Darryl Sullivan, Marion, IL (High Jump)

Tori Franklin, Evanston, IL (Triple Jump)

David Kendziera, Mount Prospect, IL (400m Hurdles)

Olympic hurdler David Kendziera is headed to the Tokyo Games this month, backed with plenty of support from his Chicago-area hometown.

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v Argentina

Time: 7:45 a.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Volleyball

Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs Italy

Time: 9:05 p.m. CT

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum

Basketball

Event: Women's Preliminary Round, USA vs. France

Time: 11:40 p.m. CT

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Monday, Aug. 2

Sailing

Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX*

Time: 12:33 a.m. CT

Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI

Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL

Diving

Event: Men’s 3m springboard preliminary

Time: Competition starts at 1 a.m. CT

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana University alum

Cycling

Event: Track - Women’s team pursuit qualifying

Time: Competition starts at 1:54 a.m. CT

Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN

Soccer

Event: Women’s Semifinals (must qualify)

Time: 3 a.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

Wrestling

Event: Women’s freestyle 68kg semifinals

Time: Competition starts at 4:15 a.m. CT

Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Born in Chicago

Track and Field

Event: Women’s pole vault, Women’s discus throw*

Time: Competition begins at 5:20 a.m. CT

Sandi Morris, Born in Downers Grove, IL (Pole Vault)

Kelsey Card, Springfield, IL (Discus Throw)

Track and Field

Event: Women’s Javelin Throw qualification, Men’s 200m heats, Men’s 400m hurdles*

Time: Competition begins at 7 p.m. CT

Kara Winger, Attended Purdue University (Javelin Throw)

Kenny Bednarek, Rice Lake, WI (200m)

David Kendziera, Mount Prospect, IL (400m Hurdles)

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor quarterfinals (must qualify)

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Basketball

Event: Men’s quarterfinals (must qualify)

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Diving

Event: Men’s 3m springboard semifinals

Time: Competition begins at 8 p.m. CT

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana University alum

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Diving

Event: Men’s 3m springboard final*

Time: Competition starts at 1 a.m. CT

Andrew Capobianco, Indiana University alum

Cycling

Event: Track - Women’s team pursuit finals*

Time: Races start at 1:30 a.m., with medal rounds happening around 3:15 a.m. CT

Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN

Wrestling

Event: Women’s freestyle 62kg semifinals, Women’s freestyle 68kg medal matches* (must qualify)

Time: Competition begins at 4:15 a.m. CT

Kayla Miracle - Culver, IN (women’s freestyle 62kg)

Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Born in Chicago (women’s freestyle 68kg)

Equestrian

Event: Jumping Individual Qualifier

Time: Competition begins at 5 a.m. CT

Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL

Track and Field

Event: Women's Hammer Throw*

Time: Competition starts at 5:10 a.m. CT

Gwen Berry, Southern Illinois University alum

Track and Field

Event: Men’s decathlon 100m, long jump, shot put

Time: Competition starts at 7 p.m. CT

Zach Ziemek, Bartlett, IL

Volleyball

Event: Women’s indoor quarterfinals (must qualify)

Time: 7 p.m. CT

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum

Basketball

Event: Women's Quarterfinals (must qualify)

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Wrestling

Event: Women’s freestyle 62kg semifinals and medal matches* (must qualify)

Time: Competition begins at 4:15 a.m. CT

Kayla Miracle - Culver, IN

Track and Field

Event: Men’s decathlon high jump and 400m; Men’s 200m Final*

Time: Competition starts at 4:30 a.m. CT

Zach Ziemek, Bartlett, IL (Decathlon)

Kenny Bednarek, Rice Lake, WI (200m)

Equestrian

Event: Jumping Individual Final*

Time: 5 a.m. CT

Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL

Marathon Swimming

Event: Men’s 10km

Time: 4:30 p.m. CT

Jordan Wilimovsky, Northwestern University alum

Track and Field

Event: Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, 1500m*

Time: Competition begins at 7 p.m. CT

Zach Ziemek, Bartlett, IL

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor semifinals (must qualify)

Time: 11 p.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Basketball

Event: Men’s semifinals (must qualify)

Time: 11:15 p.m. CT

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Thursday, Aug. 5

Soccer

Event: Women’s Bronze Medal Match (must qualify)

Time: 3 a.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Event: Individual qualification

Time: 9 p.m. CT

Evita Griskenas, Orland Park, IL

Laura Zeng, Libertyville, IL

Meet Evita Griskenas, the 20-year-old rhythmic gymnast from Orland Park preparing to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. Griskenas is one of nine local Olympians from the North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center, but only she and one other teammate will compete individually in the sport.

Soccer

Event: Women’s Gold Medal Match (must qualify)

Time: 9 p.m. CT

Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars

Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars

Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars

Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars

Volleyball

Event: Women’s semifinals (must qualify)

Time: 11 p.m. CT

Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL

Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN

Jordyn Poulter – Attended University of Illinois alum

Basketball

Event: Women's Semifinals (must qualify)

Time: 11:40 p.m. CT

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Friday, Aug. 6

Cycling

Event: Track - Women’s Madison Final

Time: 3:15 a.m. CT

Adrian Hegyvary, Chicago, IL

Wrestling

Event: Women’s freestyle 50kg semifinals

Time: Competitions start at 4:15 a.m. CT

Sarah Hildebrandt - Granger, IN

Equestrian

Event: Jumping Team Qualifier

Time: 5 a.m. CT

Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL

Track and Field

Event: Women’s javelin throw final*

Time: 6:50 a.m. CT

Kara Winger, Purdue University alum

Track and Field

Event: Women’s Marathon Final*

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Molly Seidel, University of Notre Dame alum (Marathon)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Event: Individual Final*

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Evita Griskenas, Orland Park, IL

Laura Zeng, Libertyville, IL

Basketball

Event: Men’s gold medal game (must qualify)

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor bronze medal game (must qualify)

Time: 11:30 p.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Saturday, Aug. 7

Basketball

Event: Men’s Bronze Medal Game (must qualify); Women’s Bronze Medal Game (must qualify)

Time: Women's bronze is at 2 a.m. CT, Men's bronze is at 6 a.m. CT

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Wrestling

Event: Women’s freestyle 50kg medal matches* (must qualify)

Time: Competition starts at 4:45 a.m. CT

Sarah Hildebrandt - Granger, IN

Equestrian

Event: Jumping Team Final*

Time: 5 a.m. CT

Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL

Volleyball

Event: Men’s indoor gold medal game (must qualify)

Time: 7:15 a.m. CT

Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL

Track and Field

Event: Men’s Marathon Final

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Galen Rupp, Won Chicago Marathon

(See more Olympians with Chicago Marathon ties)

Basketball

Event: Women's Gold Medal Game (must qualify)

Time: 9:30 p.m. CT

Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN

Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Event: Team Final*

Time: 9 p.m. CT

Yelyzaveta Merenzon, Buffalo Grove, IL

Nicole Sladkov, Vernon Hills, IL

Entire team is from North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center

Ever since she could walk, Olympian Nicole Sladkov remembers being with her mother, learning rhythmic gymnastics.

Sunday, Aug. 8

CLOSING CEREMONY