When to Watch Local Athletes Compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Chicago-area athletes will be under a global spotlight as they compete for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.
Looking to root for a hometown hero?
Here's when you might be able to spot some of your favorite local Olympians during the Games:
(Note: this schedule remains fluid so continue to check this page for updates. All timing is Central Time)
* = medal potential
Wednesday, July 21
Soccer
Event: Women's team, Sweden vs. USA
Time: 3:30 a.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
Thursday, July 22
Rowing
Event: Women’s quadruple skulls heats
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Alie Rusher, West Bend, WI
Friday, July 23
OPENING CEREMONY
Fencing
Event: Women's Epée Individual*
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum
Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum
Saturday, July 24
Soccer
Event: Women's Team, USA vs. New Zealand
Time: 6:30 a.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
Swimming
Events: Men's 400m Freestyle - Heats, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay - Heats
Time: Competitions start at 5 a.m.
Jake Mitchell, Carmel, IN (400m Freestyle)
Olivia Smoliga, Glenview, IL (4x100m Freestyle Relay)
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v France
Timing: 7:45 a.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's team, United States vs France
Time: Begins at 3:30 a.m. CT
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's team, Mongolia vs United States
Time: 7 a.m. CT
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
Cycling
Event: Road Racing
Time: 11 p.m. CT
Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN
Swimming
Event: Men's 400m Freestyle Final*, Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay Final*
Time: Events begin at 8 p.m. CT
Jake Mitchell, Carmel, IN (400m Freestyle)
Olivia Smoliga, Glenview, IL (4x100m Freestyle Relay)
Volleyball
Event: Women’s preliminary round, United States vs Argentina
Time: 9:05 p.m. CT
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum
Sunday, July 25
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's team, Romania vs United States
Time: 3:30 a.m. CT
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
3x3 Basketball
Team Event: Women's team, ROC vs United States
Time: 7 a.m. CT
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
Basketball
Event: Men’s Preliminary Round, France vs United States
Timing: 7 a.m. CT
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Swimming
Event: Women’s 100m breaststroke heats
Time: Events begin at 5 a.m. CT
Lilly King, Evansville, IN
Fencing
Event: Women's Sabre Individual, Men's Foil Individual
Time: Competition begins at 7 a.m. and continues through the quarterfinals at 2:20 a.m.
Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)
Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)
Eliza Stone, Chicago (Sabre)
Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum (Sabre)
Triathlon
Event: Men’s individual
Time: 4:30 p.m. CT
Kevin McDowell, Geneva, IL
Swimming
Event: Men’s 4x100 freestyle relay final*, Men’s 100m backstroke semifinals
Time: Competition begins at 8:30 p.m. CT
Ryan Murphy, Palos Heights, IL (100m Backstroke)
Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, IN (4x100m Freestyle Relay)
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round: USA v ROC
Time: 9:05 p.m.
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Monday, July 26
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's team, Italy vs United States
Time: 3:30 a.m. CT
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's team, United States vs China
Time: 7 a.m.
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
Fencing
Event: Women's Sabre Individual*, Men's Foil Individual* (must qualify)
Time: Semifinals begin at 4 a.m. and continue through medal events
Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)
Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum (Foil)
Eliza Stone, Chicago (Sabre)
Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum (Sabre)
Rowing
Event: Women’s quadruple skulls finals* (must qualify)
Time: 6:30 p.m. CT
Alie Rusher, West Bend, WI
Swimming
Event: Women’s 100m breaststroke final*, Men’s 100m backstroke final*
Time: Competitions begin at 8:30 p.m. CT
Ryan Murphy, Born in Palos Heights, IL (100m Backstroke)
Lilly King, Evansville, IN (100m Breaststroke)
Fencing
Event: Women's Epee Team
Time: Competitions start at 9:25 p.m.
Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum
Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum
Volleyball
Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs China
Time: 9:05 p.m. CT
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum
Basketball
Event: Women's Preliminary Round, USA vs. Nigeria
Time: 11:40 p.m.
Napheesa Collier, O’Fallon, MO
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Leoyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Sailing
Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX
Time: 10:05 p.m. CT
Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI
Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's team, Japan vs United States
Time: 11:30 p.m.
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
Tuesday, July 27
Diving
Event: Women’s 10m Synchronized Platform Final
Time: 1 a.m. CT
Jessica Parratto, Indiana University alum
Fencing
Event: Women's Epee Team Finals* (must qualify)
Time: Medal matches begin at 4:30 a.m. CT
Courtney Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum
Kelley Hurley, University of Notre Dame alum
Soccer
Event: Women’s Team, USA vs. Australia
Time: 3 a.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's Quarterfinal (must qualify)
Time: 6:30 a.m. CT
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
Shooting
Event: Women’s Trap Qualification
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Madelynn Bernau, Waterford, WI
Swimming
Event: Men’s 4x200 freestyle relay final*
Time: Competition starts at 8:30 p.m. CT
Drew Kibler, Carmel, IN
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v Tunisia
Time: 9:05 p.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Cycling
Event: Road Racing, Women’s Individual Time Trial*
Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN
Basketball
Event: Men’s Preliminary Round, IRI vs United States
Time: 11:40 p.m. CT
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Wednesday, July 28
Sailing
Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX
Time: 12:50 a.m. CT
Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI
Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL
Diving
Event: Men’s 3m synchronized diving springboard final*
Time: 1 a.m.
Andrew Capobianco, Attends Indiana University
Tyler Downs, Attending Purdue
3x3 Basketball
Event: Women's semifinals and medal matches (must qualify)
Time: Competition begins at 3 a.m. CT, with medal matches at 6:45 a.m.
Stefanie Dolson – Chicago Sky
Shooting
Event: Women’s Trap Final
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Madelynn Bernau, Waterford, WI
Cycling
Event: BMX Racing (men’s and women’s quarterfinals)
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Felicia Stancil, Antioch, IL
Rugby
Event: Women’s team, USA vs. China
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL
Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum
Swimming
Event: Men’s 200m backstroke semifinals, Women’s 200m breaststroke semifinals, Men’s 800m freestyle final*
Time: Competition begins at 8:30 p.m. CT
Michael Brinegar, Bloomington, IN (800m Freestyle)
Ryan Murphy, Born in Palos Heights, IL (200m Backstroke)
Lilly King, Evansville, IN (200m Breaststroke)
Judo
Event: Women -78kg
Time: Competition begins at 9 p.m. CT
Nefeli Papadakis, Gurnee, IL
Thursday, July 29
Judo
Event: Women -78kg (semifinals and medal matches
Time: Competition begins at 3 a.m. CT
Nefeli Papadakis, Gurnee, IL
Rugby
Event: Women’s team, USA vs. Japan
Time: 4 a.m. CT
Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL
Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum
Swimming
Event: Women’s 200m backstroke heats
Time: Begins at 6:08 a.m. CT
Phoebe Bacon, Attending University of Wisconsin
Track and Field
Event: Men’s high jump, Men’s 400m hurdles, Women’s triple jump
Time: Competition begins at 7 p.m. CT
Darryl Sullivan, Marion, IL (High Jump)
David Kendziera, Mount Prospect, IL (400m Hurdles)
Tori Franklin, Evanston, IL (Triple Jump)
Volleyball
Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs Turkey
Time: 7:45 a.m. CT
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum
Cycling
Event: BMX Racing (women’s semifinals and finals)*
Time: Competition begins at 8 p.m. CT
Felicia Stancil, Antioch, IL
Rugby
Event: Women’s team, USA vs. Australia
Time: 8:30 p.m. CT
Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL
Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum
Swimming
Event: Women’s 200m breaststroke*, Men’s 200m backstroke*, Women’s 200m backstroke
Time: Competition begins at 8:30 p.m. CT
Lilly King, Evansville, IN (200m Breaststroke)
Ryan Murphy, Born in Palos Heights, IL (200m Backstroke)
Phoebe Bacon, Attending University of Wisconsin (200m Backstroke)
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v Brazil
Time: 9:05 p.m.
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Sailing
Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX
Time: Competition begins at 10:05 p.m. CT
Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI
Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL
Basketball
Event: Women's Preliminary Round, USA vs. Japan
Time: 11:40 p.m. CT
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Friday, July 30
Soccer
Event: Women’s Quarterfinals (must qualify)
Time: Matches begin at 3 a.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
Baseball
Event: USA vs. Israel
Time: 5 a.m. CT
Tim Federowicz, Former Chicago Cubs catcher
Todd Frazier, Former Chicago White Sox third baseman
Edwin Jackson, Former Cubs and White Sox pitcher
David Robertson, Former White Sox pitcher
Rugby
Event: Women’s placement 9-12 and quarterfinals (must qualify)
Time: Quarterfinals begin 2:30 a.m. CT
Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL
Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum
Swimming
Event: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, Men’s 1500m freestyle, Men’s 4x100m freestyle relay
Time: Competition begins at 5 a.m. CT
Olivia Smoliga, Glenview, IL (4x100m Freestyle Relay)
Michael Brinegar, Bloomington, IN (1500m Freestyle)
Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, IN (4x100m Freestyle Relay)
Track and Field
Event: Women’s Discus Throw
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Rachel Dincoff, Waterloo, IN (Discus Throw)
Kelsey Card, Springfield, IL (Discus Throw)
Fencing
Event: Women's Sabre Team
Time: Competition begins at 8 p.m. CT
Eliza Stone, Chicago, IL
Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum
Cycling
Event: BMX Racing Freestyle (women’s seeding)
Time: 8:10 p.m. CT
Hannah Roberts, South Bend, IN
Swimming
Event: Women’s 200m backstroke
Time: 8:37 p.m. CT
Phoebe Bacon, Attending University of Wisconsin
Volleyball
Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs ROC
Time: 9:05 p.m.
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum
Sailing
Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX
Time: Competition begins at 10:05 p.m. CT
Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI
Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL
Saturday, July 31
Rugby
Event: Women’s placing and medal matches
Time: Competition begins at 2:30 a.m. (must qualify)
Lauren Doyle, Boody, IL
Alev Kelter, University of Wisconsin alum
Fencing
Event: Women's Sabre Team Finals (must qualify)
Time: Medal rounds begin at 4:30 a.m. CT
Eliza Stone, Chicago, IL
Mariel Zagunis, University of Notre Dame alum
Baseball
Event: USA vs. Republic of Korea
Time: 5 a.m. CT
Tim Federowicz, Former Chicago Cubs catcher
Todd Frazier, Former Chicago White Sox third baseman
Edwin Jackson, Former Cubs and White Sox pitcher
David Robertson, Former White Sox pitcher
Basketball
Event: Men’s Preliminary Round, United States vs. Czech Republic
Time: 7 a.m. CT
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Track and Field
Event: Women’s hammer throw qualifications
Time: Competitions begin at 7:10 p.m. CT
Gwen Berry, Southern Illinois alum (Hammer Throw)
Fencing
Event: Men’s foil team
Time: Competition starts at 7 p.m. CT
Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum
Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum
Cycling
Event: BMX Racing Freestyle (women’s finals*)
Time: Competition starts at 8:10 p.m. CT
Hannah Roberts, South Bend, IN
Swimming
Event: Men’s 1500m freestyle*
Time: Event starts at 8:44 p.m. CT
Michael Brinegar, Bloomington, IN (1500m Freestyle)
Sunday, Aug. 1
Fencing
Event: Men’s foil team finals*
Time: Medal matches begin at 4:30 a.m. CT
Nick Itkin, University of Notre Dame alum
Gerek Meinhardt, University of Notre Dame alum
Track and Field
Event: Men’s high jump*, Women’s triple jump*, Men’s 400m hurdles
Time: Competition begins at 5:10 a.m. CT
Darryl Sullivan, Marion, IL (High Jump)
Tori Franklin, Evanston, IL (Triple Jump)
David Kendziera, Mount Prospect, IL (400m Hurdles)
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor preliminary round, USA v Argentina
Time: 7:45 a.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Volleyball
Event: Women’s indoor preliminary round, United States vs Italy
Time: 9:05 p.m. CT
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum
Basketball
Event: Women's Preliminary Round, USA vs. France
Time: 11:40 p.m. CT
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Monday, Aug. 2
Sailing
Event: Women’s Skiff 49er FX*
Time: 12:33 a.m. CT
Stephanie Roble, East Troy, WI
Maggie Shea, Wilmette, IL
Diving
Event: Men’s 3m springboard preliminary
Time: Competition starts at 1 a.m. CT
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana University alum
Cycling
Event: Track - Women’s team pursuit qualifying
Time: Competition starts at 1:54 a.m. CT
Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN
Soccer
Event: Women’s Semifinals (must qualify)
Time: 3 a.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
Wrestling
Event: Women’s freestyle 68kg semifinals
Time: Competition starts at 4:15 a.m. CT
Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Born in Chicago
Track and Field
Event: Women’s pole vault, Women’s discus throw*
Time: Competition begins at 5:20 a.m. CT
Sandi Morris, Born in Downers Grove, IL (Pole Vault)
Kelsey Card, Springfield, IL (Discus Throw)
Track and Field
Event: Women’s Javelin Throw qualification, Men’s 200m heats, Men’s 400m hurdles*
Time: Competition begins at 7 p.m. CT
Kara Winger, Attended Purdue University (Javelin Throw)
Kenny Bednarek, Rice Lake, WI (200m)
David Kendziera, Mount Prospect, IL (400m Hurdles)
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor quarterfinals (must qualify)
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Basketball
Event: Men’s quarterfinals (must qualify)
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Diving
Event: Men’s 3m springboard semifinals
Time: Competition begins at 8 p.m. CT
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana University alum
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Diving
Event: Men’s 3m springboard final*
Time: Competition starts at 1 a.m. CT
Andrew Capobianco, Indiana University alum
Cycling
Event: Track - Women’s team pursuit finals*
Time: Races start at 1:30 a.m., with medal rounds happening around 3:15 a.m. CT
Chloe Dygert, Brownsburg, IN
Wrestling
Event: Women’s freestyle 62kg semifinals, Women’s freestyle 68kg medal matches* (must qualify)
Time: Competition begins at 4:15 a.m. CT
Kayla Miracle - Culver, IN (women’s freestyle 62kg)
Tamyra Mensah-Stock - Born in Chicago (women’s freestyle 68kg)
Equestrian
Event: Jumping Individual Qualifier
Time: Competition begins at 5 a.m. CT
Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL
Track and Field
Event: Women's Hammer Throw*
Time: Competition starts at 5:10 a.m. CT
Gwen Berry, Southern Illinois University alum
Track and Field
Event: Men’s decathlon 100m, long jump, shot put
Time: Competition starts at 7 p.m. CT
Zach Ziemek, Bartlett, IL
Volleyball
Event: Women’s indoor quarterfinals (must qualify)
Time: 7 p.m. CT
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – University of Illinois alum
Basketball
Event: Women's Quarterfinals (must qualify)
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Wrestling
Event: Women’s freestyle 62kg semifinals and medal matches* (must qualify)
Time: Competition begins at 4:15 a.m. CT
Kayla Miracle - Culver, IN
Track and Field
Event: Men’s decathlon high jump and 400m; Men’s 200m Final*
Time: Competition starts at 4:30 a.m. CT
Zach Ziemek, Bartlett, IL (Decathlon)
Kenny Bednarek, Rice Lake, WI (200m)
Equestrian
Event: Jumping Individual Final*
Time: 5 a.m. CT
Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL
Marathon Swimming
Event: Men’s 10km
Time: 4:30 p.m. CT
Jordan Wilimovsky, Northwestern University alum
Track and Field
Event: Men’s decathlon 110m hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw, 1500m*
Time: Competition begins at 7 p.m. CT
Zach Ziemek, Bartlett, IL
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor semifinals (must qualify)
Time: 11 p.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Basketball
Event: Men’s semifinals (must qualify)
Time: 11:15 p.m. CT
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Thursday, Aug. 5
Soccer
Event: Women’s Bronze Medal Match (must qualify)
Time: 3 a.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Event: Individual qualification
Time: 9 p.m. CT
Evita Griskenas, Orland Park, IL
Laura Zeng, Libertyville, IL
Soccer
Event: Women’s Gold Medal Match (must qualify)
Time: 9 p.m. CT
Tierna Davidson, Chicago Red Stars
Julie Ertz, Chicago Red Stars
Alyssa Naeher, Chicago Red Stars
Casey Krueger, Chicago Red Stars
Volleyball
Event: Women’s semifinals (must qualify)
Time: 11 p.m. CT
Michelle Bartsch-Hackley – Champaign, IL
Annie Drews – Elkhart, IN
Jordyn Poulter – Attended University of Illinois alum
Basketball
Event: Women's Semifinals (must qualify)
Time: 11:40 p.m. CT
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Friday, Aug. 6
Cycling
Event: Track - Women’s Madison Final
Time: 3:15 a.m. CT
Adrian Hegyvary, Chicago, IL
Wrestling
Event: Women’s freestyle 50kg semifinals
Time: Competitions start at 4:15 a.m. CT
Sarah Hildebrandt - Granger, IN
Equestrian
Event: Jumping Team Qualifier
Time: 5 a.m. CT
Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL
Track and Field
Event: Women’s javelin throw final*
Time: 6:50 a.m. CT
Kara Winger, Purdue University alum
Track and Field
Event: Women’s Marathon Final*
Time: 5 p.m. CT
Molly Seidel, University of Notre Dame alum (Marathon)
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Event: Individual Final*
Time: 8 p.m. CT
Evita Griskenas, Orland Park, IL
Laura Zeng, Libertyville, IL
Basketball
Event: Men’s gold medal game (must qualify)
Time: 9:30 p.m.
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor bronze medal game (must qualify)
Time: 11:30 p.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Saturday, Aug. 7
Basketball
Event: Men’s Bronze Medal Game (must qualify); Women’s Bronze Medal Game (must qualify)
Time: Women's bronze is at 2 a.m. CT, Men's bronze is at 6 a.m. CT
Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Wrestling
Event: Women’s freestyle 50kg medal matches* (must qualify)
Time: Competition starts at 4:45 a.m. CT
Sarah Hildebrandt - Granger, IN
Equestrian
Event: Jumping Team Final*
Time: 5 a.m. CT
Kent Farrington, Chicago, IL
Volleyball
Event: Men’s indoor gold medal game (must qualify)
Time: 7:15 a.m. CT
Thomas Jaeschke, Wheaton, IL
Track and Field
Event: Men’s Marathon Final
Time: 5 p.m. CT
Galen Rupp, Won Chicago Marathon
(See more Olympians with Chicago Marathon ties)
Basketball
Event: Women's Gold Medal Game (must qualify)
Time: 9:30 p.m. CT
Skylar Diggins-Smith, South Bend, IN
Jewell Loyd, Lincolnwood, IL
Rhythmic Gymnastics
Event: Team Final*
Time: 9 p.m. CT
Yelyzaveta Merenzon, Buffalo Grove, IL
Nicole Sladkov, Vernon Hills, IL
Entire team is from North Shore Rhythmic Gymnastics Center
Sunday, Aug. 8
CLOSING CEREMONY