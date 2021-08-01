Winning Streaks, Medal Quests and the Only US Gymnast on the Floor: What You May Have Missed in Tokyo

There were a few pivotal matches with medal quests and winning streaks on the line as Team USA battled through another day of competition in the Tokyo Olympics.

Plus, all eyes were again on Jade Carey as she was the lone American to compete in the women's gymnastics individual floor final.

Here are five things you may have missed Sunday night and Monday morning in Tokyo.

USWNT Knocked out by Canada in Semifinals

The U.S. women's soccer team has missed out on gold for the second straight Olympics.

Canada eliminated the USWNT with a 1-0 win in Monday's semifinal. Canada’s Jessica Fleming capitalized on a penalty kick opportunity in the 74th minute to give Canada a 1-0 lead over the U.S. women’s soccer team.

After a video review, it was determined Fleming was fouled in the box and was given the chance to score the lone goal of the game. Goalkeeper Adrianna Franch, who replaced an injured Alyssa Naeher, read it the right way, but the shot was too far away from her outstretched arms to save.

The USWNT will have a chance to reach the podium in Thursday's bronze medal match against the loser of the other women's semifinal between Australia and Sweden.

Jade Carey Wins Gold in Women's Floor

USA Gymnastics' Jade Carey took home her first career Olympic medal with a gold in Monday's women's floor final.

The 21-year-old posted a 14.366 score. Italy's Vanessa Ferrari earned silver with a 14.200 score, while Japan's Mai Murakami and Russian Olympic Committee's Angelina Melnikova earned bronze medals with matching 14.166 scores.

The result was far and away Carey's best at the Olympics. She finished in eighth place in each of her previous two finals, the individual all-around and vault.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade came in fifth a day after becoming her country's first ever female Olympic gold medalist gymnastic with a win in Monday's vault final.

US Women’s Basketball Beats France, Finishes Group Play Undefeated

The U.S. women’s basketball team continued Olympic dominance in Tokyo, extending a 51-game win streak that dates back to the 1992 Barcelona Games.

The U.S. got off to a slow start in the first quarter and was down 22-19 at the end of the first.

However, Team USA was able to go on a run and come back to take the lead at halftime, 50-44.

France led an inspired comeback in the third quarter, making it a one-point game with almost eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. But the U.S. was able to withstand France's run thanks to five points from Chelsea Gray to ultimately walk away with another win on Monday.

A'ja Wilson, who entered the game averaging a double-double, scored 22 points and added three assists. Wilson has been the team’s top performer and averaged 19.5 points and 11.5 rebounds through the first two games.

Breanna Stewart was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Stewart is also averaging a double-double.

US Women’s Volleyball Closes Out Pool Play With Win vs Italy

The United States women's volleyball team lost another key player to injury on Sunday night. But this time, they were able to overcome it.

After setter Jordyn Poulter exited with an apparent ankle injury, the U.S. battled back to beat Italy 3-2 to close out the preliminary round. Andrea Drews stepped up in Thompson's absence, leading the United States with 19 spikes and 22 total points. Michelle Bartsch-Hackley added 13 spikes and 17 points. The U.S. was already without star Jordan Thompson, who left Friday's loss to the Russian Olympic Committee with an ankle injury. Thompson's status for the quarterfinals is unknown, but the team is hopeful she will be able to return at some point during the knockout rounds.

Team USA now sits atop Pool B with 10 points, holding the tiebreaker over Italy, but they could drop to second. The ROC, which beat the U.S., has eight points and finishes pool play against Turkey early Monday morning.

Downers Grove Athlete Misses Final for Women's Pole Vault After Injury

Downers Grove-native Sandi Morris made her Tokyo debut in the qualification rounds for the pole vault event in track-and-field, but she won't be able to defend her 2016 silver medal.

After rain delayed her qualifying round attempt, Morris’ pole snapped mid-air, leading to an injury and preventing her from completing three more attempts at the bar.

Morris, who set a new American record for women’s outdoor pole vaulting shortly after the Rio Olympics after clearing five meters, also won silver at the World Track and Field Championships in 2019.