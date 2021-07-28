All eyes will be on Team USA as they look to medal in the women's gymnastics individual all-around final following Simone Biles' withdrawal.

Plus several swimming medals will be up for grabs as U.S. stars look to nab their first individual medals in Tokyo and a number of events will kick off their competitions, with local stars making their debut.

Here are five things to watch for coming up Wednesday night and Thursday morning and how to watch them live.

Suni Lee, Jade Carey compete in women's gymnastics individual all-around final

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final, scheduled for Thursday at 5:50 a.m. CT, to focus on her mental health. Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live on Peacock. You can stream full coverage here.

Caeleb Dressel sets sights on first individual Olympic medal

Caeleb Dressel already has three Olympic gold medals to his name from swimming relays, including one at the Tokyo Games. On Wednesday, he will have a chance to earn one on his own.

Dressel leads a packed field in the final for one of swimming's quickest and most intense events, the men's 100m freestyle. The 24-year-old American has won the event at the last two world championships and is the third-fastest 100m freestyler of all time.

The men's 100m freestyle is one of five finals included in Wednesday's primetime slate, which begins at 8:30 p.m. CT. Medals are also on the line in the men's 800m freestyle, men's 200m breaststroke, women's 200m butterfly and women's 4x200m relay. Katie Ledecky, Regan Smith, Hali Flickinger and Nic Fink will be among the Americans trying to represent Team USA on the podium.

Wednesday's action also includes semifinals for the women's 100m freestyle, men's 200m backstroke, women's 200m breaststroke and men's 200m individual medley. Palos Heights-native Ryan Murphy will be among the swimmers vying for a spot in the men's 200m backstroke final.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live in NBC’s primetime coverage, or stream live here.

Olympic men’s golf tournament tees off

After a 112-year layoff, golf returned to the Olympics for the 2016 Rio Games. With no returning men’s medalists participating at the 2020 Games, there will be a new champion in Tokyo.

The U.S. fields a stacked roster of Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Reed. Morikawa (No. 3), Thomas (No. 4) and Schauffele (No. 5) are the highest-ranked players participating in the tournament. Reed is the only returning player of the four, finishing tied for 11th in Rio. Team USA has won five of the 10 Olympic medals ever given out in men’s golf.

The world’s top-ranked golfer, Spain’s Jon Rahm, was forced to withdraw from the Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

Round 1 at the East Course at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe, Saitama, begins at 5:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live on Golf Channel, or stream live here.

Local athletes make big Tokyo debuts

The Chicago suburbs will be well-represented in the upcoming events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Antioch's Felicia Stancil will make her Olympic debut in the women's BMX race, Gurnee's Nefeli Papadakis will look to medal in judo and Illinois rugby star Lauren Doyle will join Team USA in their first match.

The women's BMX race quarterfinals kick off just after 8 p.m. CT Wednesday.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live on CNBC or stream it here.

The women's 78kg judo eliminations rounds begin at 9 p.m. CT Wednesday, but semifinals and medal rounds start at 3 a.m. CT Thursday.

HOW TO WATCH: Stream the elimination rounds and quarterfinals here and then watch the semifinals and medal rounds here.

The U.S. women's rugby team will take on both China and Japan in two matches. The game against China begins at 8 p.m. CT Wednesday. The match against Japan will start at 4 a.m. CT.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch live on USA or stream the game here.

Team USA faces Turkey in women’s volleyball

The U.S. women’s volleyball team will look to keep rolling in Pool B play when it takes on Turkey at 7:45 a.m. CT on Thursday.

The Americans have yet to concede a set so far in Tokyo, winning their opening match against Argentina and second match against China in straight sets. The second victory was particularly impressive with China entering the tournament as the defending Olympic gold medalists.

The squad has been led by two players who share a first name. Jordan Thompson has been unstoppable so far, scoring 54 points across the two wins. Jordyn Poulter has taken control as a distributor, collecting 88 assists.

The U.S. is aiming to make its fourth straight Olympic podium and claim its first ever Olympic gold in the event.

HOW TO WATCH: Watch on USA Network, or stream live here.