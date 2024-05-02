It's MLS versus Liga MX once again in the Concacaf Champions Cup final.

Columbus Crew on Wednesday punched its ticket to the 2024 final after beating Pachuca 3-1 on the road, sealing a 5-2 aggregate score.

Pachuca booked its spot on Tuesday after upsetting Club America, the side with the most wins in the tournament, 3-2 on aggregate.

So, with the matchup now set, here's everything to know about the Crew-Pachuca 2024 final:

When is the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final?

The final will take place on Saturday, June 1. It was scheduled to take place the following Sunday, but it was moved due to the 2024 Mexican general election. The start time has not yet been announced.

Where is the 2024 Concacaf Champions Cup Final?

Estadio Hidalgo, home of Pachuca, will be the host venue for the final. Pachuca was rewarded the final for having better performances in the tournament, excluding the first round.

What is Columbus Crew's history in the Concacaf Champions Cup?

The Crew just made its first semifinal appearance in the tournament and advanced, so the final will be the team's first ever in the competition. Columbus are the reigning MLS Cup champions and have an excellent tactical manager in Wilfried Nancy, so the squad should be well prepared to fight for history.

What is Pachuca's history in the Concacaf Champions Cup?

Pachuca has plenty of experience in this tournament. It is five-time winners, having lifted the trophy in 2002, 2007, 2008, 2010 and 2017. It also has never lost in the final, so history is on its side. With a win, Pachuca would tie Cruz Azul for the second-most trophies in the tournament. Only Club America (seven) has more, so manager Guillermo Almada has the chance to push his team closer to the record.

Who won the 2023 Concacaf Champions Cup?

The 2023 final was contested between MLS side LAFC and Liga MX's Leon. The latter won 3-1 on aggregate.

The only MLS team to win the tournament was the Seattle Sounders in 2022 when it beat Liga MX side Pumas 5-2 on aggregate.