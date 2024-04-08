Baltimore Ravens and Orioles donate $10 million to Key Bridge recovery fund

The Baltimore Ravens and Baltimore Orioles announced on Friday that they have donated a combined $10 million to the Baltimore Community Foundation's Maryland Tough Baltimore Strong Key Bridge Fund.

Each organization donated $5 million.

The fund was set up to support recovery and relief efforts for families, port workers, first responders, small businesses and communities affected by the deadly Key Bridge collapse on March 26.

"Our heartfelt condolences are with the victims of this tragedy and their families," Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti said in a statement. "We are thankful to our first responders for their bravery and tireless work. The Ravens are honored to support the Francis Scott Key Bridge recovery efforts and affected Maryland families and businesses. We are confident that Baltimore and Maryland will keep displaying tremendous spirit and strength during this time of great need."

"The resiliency of our city has once again been sorely tested," Orioles owner David M. Rubenstein said. "Under the leadership of Governor Wes Moore, and in collaboration with the Ravens, the Orioles offer this contribution to support those who keep our city, our state, and our country in business."

The majority of the bridge collapsed after a cargo ship lost control and struck one of its piers.