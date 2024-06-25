Pizza-flavored popcorn coming to Wrigley Field thanks to Garrett, Home Run Inn

Chicago Cubs fans will be in for a unique treat on the team’s coming homestand, as two iconic Windy City companies will partner to create pizza-flavored popcorn.

According to a press release, Garrett Popcorn will partner with Home Run Inn Pizza for the special edition snack, which will only be available on the team’s upcoming homestand.

The recipe for the popcorn will combine Home Run Inn’s “Everything but the Pizza” seasoning and Garrett’s buttered popcorn for the one-of-a-kind snack, which will be available at concession stands around the ballpark.

The companies described the popcorn as a “culinary fireworks display of taste,” according to a press release.

According to the press release, the snack will only be available for the team’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies July 2-4 and against the Los Angeles Angels July 5-7.

Fortunately for fans who won’t be able to get to the Friendly Confines next week, “Everything but the Pizza” seasoning can be ordered online, and can easily be paired with any popcorn of your choosing.