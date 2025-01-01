Notre Dame releases statement on New Orleans tragedy ahead of Sugar Bowl

Just hours before Notre Dame was set to play in the Sugar Bowl college football playoff game in New Orleans, tragedy struck as a truck sped through New Year's celebrators in the city, killing 10 and injuring dozens.

Crowds in the city were ballooning in anticipation of Wednesday night's game between Georgia and Notre Dame at the nearby Superdome. The stadium was on lockdown Wednesday morning, but the game was expected to go on as scheduled.

In a statement Wednesday morning, Notre Dame said they were "working with law enforcement and others to determine the full scope and impact of the tragedy."

"We ask our fans to join us in prayer for those injured and lost in this senseless act of violence. Those staying at the Hilton New Orleans Riverside Hotel are welcome to join us for the previously scheduled Mass there at 11 a.m. Otherwise, we ask that you join us in prayer from wherever you are," the university wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The attack, which the FBI is investigating as an act of terrorism, occurred on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties.

The driver was killed in a firefight with police following the attack around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday along Bourbon Street in the city’s bustling French Quarter, the FBI said.

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

New Orleans Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did.”

“It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.