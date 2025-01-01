Authorities say the driver of a pickup truck sped through a crowd of pedestrians gathered on New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district early on New Year's Day, killing 10 people and injuring 30 other revelers.

The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties, and with crowds in the city in anticipation of the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff game later Wednesday at the nearby Superdome.

Here’s what we know about the attack:

What happened?

Police said the driver sped through a crowd along Bourbon Street around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday as revelers had gathered to celebrate the start of the New Year. Ten people were killed and 30 were injured and taken to five local hospitals.

What are police saying about a possible motive?

Police Commissioner Anne Kirkpatrick said the driver was “hell-bent on creating the carnage and the damage that he did."

“It was very intentional behavior. This man was trying to run over as many people as he could,” Kirkpatrick said.

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Alethea Duncan said officials were investigating at least one suspected improvised explosive device at the scene.

What happened to the driver?

After the vehicle came to a stop, the driver emerged from the truck and open fire on responding officers, New Orleans police said. Officers returned fire, striking and killing the driver, police said.

Two officers were shot and are in stable condition, police said.

Who was in the crowd?

Authorities said Bourbon Street was filled with revelers toasting the start of 2025 and attending New Year’s Eve parties when the attack occurred. Crowds in New Orleans have been ballooning in anticipation of Wednesday night’s Sugar Bowl college football playoff game between No. 2 Georgia and No. 3 Notre Dame. Officials said that game would go on as scheduled.

Kirkpatrick said police officers would work to ensure safety at the Sugar Bowl.