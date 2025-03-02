Cubs roster tracker: Kilian optioned, Aliendo to minor-league camp

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and their roster is slowly taking shape in Arizona.

The Cubs have added some high-profile players to the mix this season, including Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd, but they'll also be aiming to get more production out of some of their top prospects this spring.

Several players will be competing for playing time in the infield, with Matt Shaw likely the strongest candidate to be the team’s starting third baseman and Gage Workman trying to make his way into the mix at the hot corner, with veteran Justin Turner also vying for playing time.

Kevin Alcántara could push for outfield playing time this season, with the Cubs also bringing in Travis Jankowski for roster competition.

The latest move occurred on March 2 as the Cubs assigned catcher Pablo Aliendo to minor-league camp, bringing their roster to 53 players.

Here is the Cubs’ current roster (last updated 3/2)

Pitchers (28):

Javier Assad

Phil Bickford

Brandon Birdsell – Assigned to minor-league camp 2/26

Matthew Boyd

Ryan Brasier

Ben Brown

Chris Flexen – Signed to minor-league deal 2/18

Ben Heller

Porter Hodge

Gavin Hollowell – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1

Cade Horton

Brandon Hughes – Signed to minor-league deal 2/7

Shota Imanaga

Brad Keller

Brooks Kriske

Caleb Kilian – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1

Luke Little

Riley Martin – Assigned to minor-league camp 3/1

Julian Merryweather

Tyson Miller

Eli Morgan

Jack Neely – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1

Daniel Palencia

Nate Pearson

Cody Poteet – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1

Ryan Pressly

Colin Rea

Trevor Richards

Ethan Roberts

Antonio Santos – Assigned to minor-league camp 2/26

Justin Steele

Jameson Taillon

Caleb Thielbar

Keegan Thompson

Jordan Wicks

Catchers (5):

Pablo Aliendo – Returned to minor-league camp on 3/2

Miguel Amaya

Moisés Ballesteros

Carson Kelly

Reese McGuire

Carlos Pérez

Infielders (12):

Jon Berti

Vidal Bruján

Michael Busch

Ben Cowles

Nico Hoerner

Jonathon Long

Nicky Lopez – Signed to minor-league deal 2/7

Matt Shaw

Dansby Swanson

James Triantos

Justin Turner – Signed to one-year MLB deal 2/20

Gage Workman

Outfielders (8):

Kevin Alcántara

Greg Allen – Signed to minor-league deal 2/22

Brett Bateman – Assigned to minor-league camp 2/26

Owen Caissie – Assigned to Triple-A Iowa 2/26

Alexander Canario – Designated for assignment 2/20, traded to Mets

Pete Crow-Armstrong

Christian Franklin

Ian Happ

Travis Jankowski – Signed to minor-league deal 2/23

Seiya Suzuki

Kyle Tucker