Cubs roster tracker: Kilian optioned, Aliendo to minor-league camp

The Chicago Cubs are hoping to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and their roster is slowly taking shape in Arizona.
The Cubs have added some high-profile players to the mix this season, including Kyle Tucker and Matthew Boyd, but they'll also be aiming to get more production out of some of their top prospects this spring.
Several players will be competing for playing time in the infield, with Matt Shaw likely the strongest candidate to be the team’s starting third baseman and Gage Workman trying to make his way into the mix at the hot corner, with veteran Justin Turner also vying for playing time.
Kevin Alcántara could push for outfield playing time this season, with the Cubs also bringing in Travis Jankowski for roster competition.
The latest move occurred on March 2 as the Cubs assigned catcher Pablo Aliendo to minor-league camp, bringing their roster to 53 players.
Here is the Cubs’ current roster (last updated 3/2)
Pitchers (28):
Javier Assad
Phil Bickford
Brandon Birdsell – Assigned to minor-league camp 2/26
Matthew Boyd
Ryan Brasier
Ben Brown
Chris Flexen – Signed to minor-league deal 2/18
Ben Heller
Porter Hodge
Gavin Hollowell – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1
Cade Horton
Brandon Hughes – Signed to minor-league deal 2/7
Shota Imanaga
Brad Keller
Brooks Kriske
Caleb Kilian – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1
Luke Little
Riley Martin – Assigned to minor-league camp 3/1
Julian Merryweather
Tyson Miller
Eli Morgan
Jack Neely – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1
Daniel Palencia
Nate Pearson
Cody Poteet – Optioned to Triple-A Iowa 3/1
Ryan Pressly
Colin Rea
Trevor Richards
Ethan Roberts
Antonio Santos – Assigned to minor-league camp 2/26
Justin Steele
Jameson Taillon
Caleb Thielbar
Keegan Thompson
Jordan Wicks
Catchers (5):
Pablo Aliendo – Returned to minor-league camp on 3/2
Miguel Amaya
Moisés Ballesteros
Carson Kelly
Reese McGuire
Carlos Pérez
Infielders (12):
Jon Berti
Vidal Bruján
Michael Busch
Ben Cowles
Nico Hoerner
Jonathon Long
Nicky Lopez – Signed to minor-league deal 2/7
Matt Shaw
Dansby Swanson
James Triantos
Justin Turner – Signed to one-year MLB deal 2/20
Gage Workman
Outfielders (8):
Kevin Alcántara
Greg Allen – Signed to minor-league deal 2/22
Brett Bateman – Assigned to minor-league camp 2/26 Owen Caissie – Assigned to Triple-A Iowa 2/26 Alexander Canario – Designated for assignment 2/20, traded to Mets
Pete Crow-Armstrong
Christian Franklin
Ian Happ
Travis Jankowski – Signed to minor-league deal 2/23
Seiya Suzuki
Kyle Tucker