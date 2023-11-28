Read the Chicago Blackhawks' full statement on Corey Perry

The Chicago Blackhawks released a statement Tuesday on an internal investigation surrounding Corey Perry following days of speculation on the forward's mysterious absence.

The team said they are placing Perry on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a buyout.

Here's their full statement.

"After an internal investigation, the Chicago Blackhawks have determined that that Corey Perry has engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his Standard Player’s Contract and the Blackhawks’ internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments. As such, Corey Perry has been placed on unconditional waivers. In the event Mr. Perry clears waivers, we intend to terminate his contract effective immediately."

BREAKING: #Blackhawks have placed Corey Perry on unconditional waivers and plan to terminate his contract, effective immediately.



Team statement: pic.twitter.com/5cQQlEYHpM — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) November 28, 2023

Perry was listed as a surprise scratch on Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which ended in a 7-3 lopsided loss at Nationwide Arena. He participated in the team's morning skate but did not take part in warmups.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson confirmed to reporters that it was an "organizational decision" to sit Perry. He was a healthy scratch.

The Blackhawks returned to practice on Thanksgiving Thursday and there was no sign of Perry.

Head coach Luke Richardson opened his media availability by addressing the elephant in the room.

"I just wanted to start by saying I know you have questions about Corey Perry not playing last night and attending practice today but we’re going to keep that internal in the organization right now," Richardson said. "I’m not going to be able to answer any more questions on that."

When pressed about specifics due to wild speculation going on, Richardson responded: "I’m sure there is but unfortunately, I can’t give you anything but that today."

On Friday morning, Richardson revealed that Perry would not be in the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson held a media availability on Saturday morning to address Perry's status as questions continued to swirl around his mysterious absence.

"There's no update on that end," Davidson said. "He's away from the team and will remain so for the foreseeable future. I'm unable to provide any further update on that front."

Davidson said he "understands" there's speculation out there as to what's going on, but respectfully didn't want to get into details. He did, however, provide some sort of clarity on one front.

"It's been a team decision so far to hold him out and that's all I'm able to provide," Davidson said. "It is coming from the organization's end, yes."

Later in the day, Perry's agent released a brief statement.

"Corey Perry has stepped away from the Chicago Blackhawks to attend to personal matters," Pat Morris of Newport Sports Management told Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet. "Corey and his family appreciate privacy at this time."

