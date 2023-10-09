Connor Bedard

How you can watch Blackhawks' opener with NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Blackhawks will drop the puck on the Connor Bedard era, and their 2023-24 season, on Tuesday night, and NBC Sports Chicago will host a watch party to mark the occasion.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and while the team is on the road, fans can still gather to celebrate the occasion.

NBC Sports Chicago’s party will take place at Vintage Bar, located at 1449 West Taylor Street.

Blackhawks Pregame Live will air from the party, with host Pat Boyle joined by analysts Caley Chelios and Tony Granato on site.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The show will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

For early-arriving fans, Football Night in Chicago will also be in the house, with host Ruthie Polinsky joined by Bears Insider Josh Schrock and former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt on the scene to preview the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Finally, NBC Chicago’s Leila Rahimi and Telemundo Chicago’s Hector Lozano will be on hand for their evening sportscasts.

Chicago Blackhawks

Hawks Insider 2 hours ago

Blackhawks finalize Opening Night roster for 2023-24 season

Hawks Insider 2 hours ago

Blackhawks announce leadership group for 2023-24 season

Fans will also have the opportunity to score some sweet prizes, including Blackhawks tickets and even Connor Bedard jerseys.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

This article tagged under:

Connor Bedard
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us