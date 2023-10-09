The Chicago Blackhawks will drop the puck on the Connor Bedard era, and their 2023-24 season, on Tuesday night, and NBC Sports Chicago will host a watch party to mark the occasion.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins, and while the team is on the road, fans can still gather to celebrate the occasion.

NBC Sports Chicago’s party will take place at Vintage Bar, located at 1449 West Taylor Street.

Blackhawks Pregame Live will air from the party, with host Pat Boyle joined by analysts Caley Chelios and Tony Granato on site.

The show will get underway at 6:30 p.m.

For early-arriving fans, Football Night in Chicago will also be in the house, with host Ruthie Polinsky joined by Bears Insider Josh Schrock and former Bears head coach Dave Wannstedt on the scene to preview the team’s game against the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Finally, NBC Chicago’s Leila Rahimi and Telemundo Chicago’s Hector Lozano will be on hand for their evening sportscasts.

Fans will also have the opportunity to score some sweet prizes, including Blackhawks tickets and even Connor Bedard jerseys.

