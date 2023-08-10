At some point this offseason, the Chicago Bears quietly changed their primary logo.

Here's what we know about the move that's thrown Bears fans through a loop of speculation about team's future:

On Wednesday, the Bears confirmed that the organization's primary logo has been changed to the mascot head.

"The Bear head has been a co-primary mark for many years," the Bears said in a statement. "It is unique to the Chicago Bears brand. This minor change simply provides clarity for retail, media, and other team and league partners to start the creative process with the Bear head."

The semantical logo shift is stated in the team's official brand guidelines, where the wishbone "C" is now listed as the organization's secondary logo.

The wishbone "C" will remain on the Bears' helmets and on the 50-yard line at Soldier Field.

According to a team spokesperson, the change is unrelated to the team's potential move out of the city of Chicago.

