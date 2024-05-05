The Bears released a statement on Sunday following the death of former quarterback Bob Avellini.

“Bob was one-of-kind, a fierce and tough competitor,” the Bears said in the statement. “He’s perhaps best remembered for leading the Bears on an improbable run in 1977 to our first postseason appearance in fourteen years. He will be missed.”

The Bears drafted Avellini in the sixth round of the 1975 draft and he took over as the team’s starter in the final four games of that season. Avellini then started all 14 games of the next two seasons, plus a Wild Card game against the eventual Super Bowl champion Cowboys following the 1977 season. That playoff appearance was the team’s first since they won the NFL Championship in 1963.

Avellini played nine seasons for the Bears and appeared in 73 games with 50 starts. In that time he threw for 7,111 yards with 33 touchdowns and 69 interceptions. Avellini also had five rushing touchdowns to his name.

Avellini was 70 years old.

