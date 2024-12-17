Watch: Justin Jefferson pays tribute to Randy Moss after Vikings TD

One Minnesota Vikings superstar paid tribute to another, as Justin Jefferson shouted out Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss after scoring a touchdown.

Jefferson hauled in a touchdown pass in the first quarter of Monday's game against the Chicago Bears, and as ESPN cameras found him on the field, he gave a quick message to Moss, who recently revealed that he's battling cancer:

"We love you Randy!," Jefferson shouted.

Moss recently announced that he is undergoing treatment for cancer, which was found in a bile duct between his pancreas and liver, according to the Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Moss had taken time off from his role at ESPN to undergo treatment for the illness, and this week revealed the extent of the illness he's facing in an Instagram Live video.

It is unknown when he will return to his TV duties.