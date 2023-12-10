Watch: DJ Moore scores rushing TD on excellent trick play vs. Lions

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is making a big impact on the team’s offense this season, but he achieved a career first with his touchdown against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

On a play in the first quarter of the contest, Justin Fields split out wide, leaving Moore lined up in the shotgun. After receiving the snap, he faked a handoff to Fields, and he turned the edge and scored on a 16-yard run to give the Bears the lead:

First career rushing TD for DJ Moore 💪 pic.twitter.com/rghLBT9Isq — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 10, 2023

Both Lucas Patrick and Braxton Jones were downfield on the play blocking for Moore, whose touchdown was the first rushing score of his career on his 41st attempt out of the backfield.

The play capped off a 69-yard drive that gave the Bears a 7-0 lead as they try for their second divisional win in a row.

