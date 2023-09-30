Two Bears players fined for unnecessary roughness penalties against the Chiefs

Jaquan Brisker and Tyrique Stevenson were both fined for unnecessary roughness penalties they encountered during the Bears' game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brisker was fined $9,287 and Stevenson was docked $6,515.

Both defensive backs went out during the game due to separate injuries, too. Yet, they both later returned to the game and are active for their upcoming game against the Broncos.

