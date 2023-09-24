Taylor Swift attending Bears-Chiefs game as Travis Kelce's guest

Speculation that Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce is dating Taylor Swift has set the NFL world ablaze in recent weeks, and you can add another log to the fire.

NFL insiders Jordan Schultz and Adam Schefter have both reported that Swift will be attending the Bears-Chiefs game and sitting in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sources: Taylor Swift is attending today's #Chiefs vs #Bears game at Arrowhead Stadium.



I'm told the plan is for her to watch from Travis Kelce's suite.



Kelce shot his shot … and here we are! pic.twitter.com/lTX2gSWrz5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 24, 2023

Neither party has commented on the rumors. Eagles center (and Travis' brother) Jason Kelce, on the other hand, seems to be having fun being caught in the crossfire.

After last week's "Thursday Night Football" game, Jason told reporters he "couldn't comment" on his younger brother's situation. On Wednesday, however, the Eagles' center gave a social media sound bite for the ages when he joked that the rumors about Travis were 100% true.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life," he said during an appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP. "I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all 100% true."

Jason made it clear he was joking, but that didn't stop some people from taking it seriously, especially after a report earlier this month said the two stars had been "quietly hanging out."

The tight end opened up about his crush on the global popstar in the summer on an episode of his and Jason's "New Heights" podcast, revealing he tried to give Swift his phone number while attending her concert at Arrowhead Stadium in July.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. “So I was a little hurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the [friendship] bracelets I made for her.”

