Source: Bears signing OL Matt Pryor to one-year free-agent contract

The Bears are adding important depth to the offensive line

By Josh Schrock

The Bears bolstered their offensive line depth Wednesday by agreeing to sign Matt Pryor to a one-year deal, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain and Adam Jahns were first to report the news.

Pryor, 29, is an offensive tackle with guard versatility. He was drafted in 2018 by the Philadelphia Eagles. From 2018 to 2020, Pryor played in 27 regular-season games and one postseason game for the Eagles. In 2020, Pryor played six games at right guard, three games at left tackle, and one game at right tackle. Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham was on the Eagles staff when they drafted Pryor.

Pryor played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2021 and 2022 where his time overlapped with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. In 2022, Pryor started the season as the Colts' starting left tackle before shifting to right tackle and then right guard.

Per Pro Football Focus, Pryor gave up 31 pressures and six sacks in 367 pass-blocking opportunities in 2022.

He spent last season as a swing offensive lineman for the San Francisco 49ers, playing in six games.

Pryor will join Ja'Tyre Carter and Larry Borom as the primary backup offensive linemen behind an expected starting line of Braxton Jones, Teven Jenkins, Ryan Bates, Nate Davis, and Darnell Wright.

So far this offseason, the Bears have also agreed to deals with safety Kevin Byard, tight end Gerald Everett, running back D'Andre Swift, and safety Jonathan Owens.

