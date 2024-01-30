Source: Bears hire Chris Beatty as wide receivers coach on Shane Waldron's staff

On Tuesday, the Bears filled an important stop on new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's staff, hiring Chris Beatty to be their new wide receivers coach, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. ESPN's Courtney Cronin was first to report the news.

Beatty, 50, has spent the last three seasons as the wide receivers coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. He is credited with aiding in the development of Mike Williams. Williams' breakout season came during Beatty's first campaign in Los Angeles. In 2021, Williams caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

Before joining the Chargers, Beatty worked as the wide receivers coach at the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Maryland, where he coached Bears star wide receiver DJ Moore.

While at Pittsburgh, Beatty recruited and developed future Biletnikoff Award winner and first-round pick Jordan Addison.

Beatty's track record of developing wide receivers attracted the Bears to him.

Along with Moore, Addison, and Williams, Beatty has also coached Percy Harvin (Landstown High School), Tavon Austin (West Virginia), and Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt) during his career.

Beatty replaces Tyke Tolbert, who was fired along with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, and running backs coach Omar Young after the season.

Beatty inherits a wide receiver room with young receivers Tyler Scott and Velus Jones Jr., who are still raw and need polishing. Beatty also is likely to receive one or two additions to the room this offseason. With a stacked wide receiver class in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Bears could look to add an elite prospect with their second first-round pick (No. 9 overall) and potentially add another receiver on Day 2 or Day 3 as well.

Beatty is the second coach the Bears have hired to join Waldron's staff. The Bears hired Kerry Joseph to be their quarterbacks coach on Friday.

Waldron was hired to replace Getsy on Jan. 23.

