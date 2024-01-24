Social media blew up on Wednesday as the Los Angeles Chargers hired Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to become the next head coach of their team.

The reactions from around the league were polarizing. How will Harbaugh fare in his first rodeo in nine years in the NFL? Did the Bears make a mistake in not pursuing Harbaugh ...?

The X-sphere got a good laugh out of Harbaugh evading the results of the NCAA's investigation into Michigan's illegal sign stealing, too. Here are the best reactions and posts from Harbaugh's lateral from the NCAA to the NFL.

Jim Harbaugh played for and will now coach TWO of his former teams 🔥 pic.twitter.com/e0tG7o7ucP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 25, 2024

The NCAA: Alright Jim, I know the Big 10 cleared you but our investigation still isn’t over. There could still be severe consequences for this.



Jim Harbaugh:



pic.twitter.com/2LhaAS7xnH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2024

Jim Harbaugh should have been the Bears HC 🫠 pic.twitter.com/n89Qp2jlBZ — Justin Fields Fan Club (@JustinFieldsFC) January 24, 2024

THE Michigan Man!

Love you 4,

Thank you for everything 🙏🏼🫶🏼

Your story isn’t finished just yet 🥹🫡 pic.twitter.com/LwMWOByhDg — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) January 25, 2024

NCAA looking for Jim Harbaugh to suspend him for next season pic.twitter.com/WAzcXMZkl4 — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) January 25, 2024

Bears Twitter when Poles passes over Jim Harbaugh and Caleb Williams in the same off season pic.twitter.com/Cq2KApDtwR — EJ 🇺🇸 (@itsmine49) January 25, 2024

